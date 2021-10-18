Trade foresight and Inseyab's founder awarded golden visa

The UAE Government has awarded its ten-year golden residency visa to the data-driven trade-tech’s founder and CEO, Abu Dhabi. Dr Muhammad Ehsan Khan has been a resident of the UAE since 2004 and has been involved in the technology landscape of the UAE as an investor, consultant and entrepreneur.

Dr Khan's career spans over 20 years, during which he worked with some of the top tech firms in the region. He is the founder and CEO of Trade Foresight www.tradeforesight.com, the world’s first data driven global trade platform that helps businesses, institutions and government agencies make smart trade strategies, policies, decisions, and ensures knowledge-based trade execution. In addition to Trade Foresight, Dr Khan also leads Inseyab Consulting and Information Solutions LLC. a premium analytics and data management company focused on providing data products and services to its customers in GCC, Pakistan and the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) region. The company has expertise in business intelligence, internet of things (IoT), artificial intelligence, machine learning and big data – www.inseyab.com

Dr Khan attained his PHD in strategy, programme and project management as a valedictorian from the SKEMA Business School, France. He was awarded with the prestigious International Project Management Association’s (IPMA) Young Researcher of the Year Award for 2013, for his PhD research on the subject of Project Governance. He is also the first Pakistani to receive James Snyder Award by Project Management Institute (PMI) in 2012. Acknowledging his vision to develop the field of governance, PMI granted Dr Khan with Dr Harold Kerzner Scholarship from PMI in 2012. He is the second professional from Pakistan to attain the certification of Program Management Professional (PgMP) by Project Management Institute (PMI). Dr Khan is author of the first-ever book dedicated to the subject of ‘Program Governance’ and has co-authored ‘Program Management: A Life Cycle Approach’ and ‘Handbook of Portfolio Management’.

He has been involved in establishment of PMO, implementation of governance frameworks, and related practices and tools, in order to create an environment of project management excellence. He has also been led multi million dollars ICT programmes and projects for various customers, especially in the government sector.

“I am humbled and grateful to the UAE Leadership and Government for recognising my contributions and efforts for the betterment of this every growing and diverse country. I will continue investing and contributing to the economy specially in the tech sector. With Expo 2020 Dubai, I believe the region will see a significant growth and the UAE will continue playing its role as a business hub that creates connections between different global markets. technology, data and artificial intelligence is the future and I am glad that the UAE Government already has this as priority item as part of the vision. The support that the leadership of UAE is providing to start-ups, entrepreneurs, investors and people with special skills will reap benefits for years to come.” said Dr Khan.