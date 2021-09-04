Sri Lanka opens for Indians

Sri Lankan Airlines will operate four weekly flights to Chennai, three to Mumbai, and one to Bengaluru under its new schedule

Fully vaccinated travellers will only require a negative PCR 72 hours prior to arrival and an on-arrival PCR test at a certified hotel.

Under the new schedules, the airline will be resuming services between Colombo and the Indian cities — Madurai, Tiruchirappalli, Thiruvananthapuram and Kochi with flights once a week, whilst Hyderabad and New Delhi will be connected to Colombo with twice-weekly flights.

Further, the airlines’ operations out of Chennai and Mumbai will expand up to five times a week whilst its Bengaluru-Colombo services will be enhanced to flights three times a week.

Kimarli Fernando, chairperson at Sri Lanka Tourism, said: “We look forward to welcoming our closest neighbours yet again, so they may experience the variety that Sri Lanka has to offer.

Our country’s heritage, culture, wildlife, nature, beaches and more have always proven to be popular among Indian travellers, and they will be able to visit destinations across the country, while following the relevant health guidelines.”