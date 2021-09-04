Skechers donates school kits to underprivileged kids

The contribution has helped over 8,000 vulnerable children in the Mena region receive better access to education.

Leading brand Skechers donated school kits worth Dh 1.5 million to underprivileged children, as part of its annual ‘Back to School’ CSR campaign. The global footwear brand partnered with The Big Heart Foundation (TBHF), a global charity dedicated to helping refugees and people in need worldwide, chaired by Her Highness Sheikha Jawaher bint Mohammed Al Qasimi, wife of the Sharjah Ruler, and eminent advocate for refugee children at UNHCR, for this project. The contribution has helped over 8,000 vulnerable children in the Mena region receive better access to education.

Sima Ganwani Ved, founder and chairwoman, Apparel Group, said: “Apparel Group is proud of our partnership with The Big Heart Foundation which we are confident will bring significant positive change in our society. During these uncertain times, it is our moral responsibility to help provide opportunities to children for growth and prosperity. Ensuring that they have access to quality education and are fully equipped, is our way of creating a better future for them.”