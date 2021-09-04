Skechers donates school kits to underprivileged kids
The contribution has helped over 8,000 vulnerable children in the Mena region receive better access to education.
Leading brand Skechers donated school kits worth Dh 1.5 million to underprivileged children, as part of its annual ‘Back to School’ CSR campaign. The global footwear brand partnered with The Big Heart Foundation (TBHF), a global charity dedicated to helping refugees and people in need worldwide, chaired by Her Highness Sheikha Jawaher bint Mohammed Al Qasimi, wife of the Sharjah Ruler, and eminent advocate for refugee children at UNHCR, for this project. The contribution has helped over 8,000 vulnerable children in the Mena region receive better access to education.
Sima Ganwani Ved, founder and chairwoman, Apparel Group, said: “Apparel Group is proud of our partnership with The Big Heart Foundation which we are confident will bring significant positive change in our society. During these uncertain times, it is our moral responsibility to help provide opportunities to children for growth and prosperity. Ensuring that they have access to quality education and are fully equipped, is our way of creating a better future for them.”
-
KT Network
Skechers donates school kits to underprivileged...
The contribution has helped over 8,000 vulnerable children in the... READ MORE
-
KT Network
Customers win big with Sahara Centre campaign
Twenty shoppers walked away with Dh10,000 worth of furniture vouchers ... READ MORE
-
KT Network
Record placements at BITS Pilani Dubai
Anticipation is high as the economy is opening up and job opportunities are being created in the region."
READ MORE
-
KT Network
Earn dual degree in three years at CUC
The college further catalyses student experience at the university by offering guaranteed internships.
READ MORE
-
News
Abu Dhabi: 17% of drivers flout school bus 'stop' ...
Their reckless behaviour endangers students’ lives READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
UAE reports 984 Covid-19 cases, 1,475 recoveries, ...
The UAE has conducted over 75.5 million Covid-19 tests so far. READ MORE
-
News
Expo 2020: Aston Martin joins Dubai Police...
The Vantage has a top speed of 314 km/hr READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
Explained: Covid rules for passengers flying to...
Effective tomorrow, vaccinated passengers wont need to quarantine on... READ MORE
News
Big Ticket Abu Dhabi: Indian expat wins Dh12 million
3 September 2021
Government
UAE: Sheikh Mohammed lists best, worst government agencies
3 September 2021
Technology
WhatsApp introduces new feature to transfer chat history
3 September 2021
International (videos)
Video: Afghan evacuees in UAE recount their desperate escape from Kabul