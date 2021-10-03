Saimos hires Hasan Basri to strengthen its Middle East activities

Leading Europe based vendor of Intel CPU/VPU driven video analytics, Saimos by ONG-IT GmbH, announced the appointment of Hasan Basri as the Regional Manager, ME, in Dubai.

Hasan Basri, regional manager, Middle East, said: “I am extremely excited to take on this new challenge and be associated with such a great organisation like Saimos who is a global industry leader in the video analytics and situational awareness space. I take great pride in sharing the vision the company has.”

“With governments and private establishments across the Middle East, and specifically GCC region looking for newer and more efficient ways to safeguard its cities, people and assets, the AI driven analytics market continues to grow exponentially and our presence as a best-in-class Human-Machine Interface (HMI) is already being felt in the region. The value add that we bring with our solution portfolio is extremely compelling for our customers and prospects,” Basri added.

With a 20+ years’ experience in software sales, especially in VMS and video analytics space in the physical security sector, Basri will be a big asset to the Saimos operations in the Middle East. He will be supporting the local partners and will create massive growth of Saimos product sales in the region.

Karim Elhanafi, founder and CEO of SAIMOS, said: “We’re glad to secure a caliber like Hasan for our Middle East operations. He’ll further deepen our excellent relations with milestone and grow our great network of local system integrators as well as all other valuable Saimos partners.”