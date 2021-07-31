OPPO launches Renovators 2021 Emerging Artists Project
OPPO has always believed in the power of the younger generation and wants the world to witness the brilliance of creative young artists.
Global technology brand OPPO has launched OPPO Renovators 2021, the third iteration of its Emerging Artists Project. In addition to being a competition for art and technology lovers around the world, OPPO Renovators 2021 also aims to serve as a platform for young creators to boldly imagine the collective future of art and technology.
With the Renovators programme rolling out worldwide, OPPO will build an active community, through which, emerging artists can seek guidance and inspiration from renowned artists, showcase their work on international platforms including Expo 2020 Dubai and London Design Festival, and have access to once-in-a-lifetime career opportunities.
OPPO Renovators 2021 encourages young creators to unleash their creativity and imagine the possibilities of technology through art. As the programme’s brand initiator, William Liu, vice president and president of global marketing at OPPO, said, “OPPO has always believed in the power of the younger generation and wants the world to witness the brilliance of creative young artists.
The next world-changing visionary could come from the youth of today, and we want to do all we can to spearhead their creative thinking.”
Ethan Xue, president — Middle East and Africa, OPPO, said: “Art is a pillar of our foundation, and it is instilled within everything the OPPO brand does, from designing smartphones to creating new innovative technology. OPPO Renovators is another commitment from the brand to empower and support the art industry and a young generation that is rich with talent, waiting for an opportunity to shine.
We implore all young artists and talents to participate in the competition and have the once-in-a -lifetime opportunity to exhibit their creations at Expo Dubai 2020. The theme ‘Connecting Minds’ is at the forefront of the world’s most anticipated event and something OPPO strives to do every day through innovation, creativity and research.”
