Malabar Gold & Diamonds kicks off ‘Brides of India 2021’ campaign

Malabar Gold & Diamonds, one of the largest gold and diamond jewellery retail chains in the world with over 260 stores across 10 countries, has kicked off the ninth edition of its ‘Brides of India 2021’ campaign with a special wedding theme song titled #MakeWayForTheBride, which depicts the grand entry of brides, the hallmark of modern-day Indian weddings.

The wedding anthem features celebrity brand ambassadors of Malabar Gold & Diamonds Anil Kapoor and Kareena Kapoor Khan along with brides from diverse regions of the country.

The ‘Brides of India 2021’ wedding anthem has been conceptualised by the creative agency Dentsu India and developed by talented professionals from the world of celluloid, including Kookie Gulati, who has helmed the Abhishek Bachchan-starrer The Big Bull, and Vicky Donor writer Juhi Chaturvedi.

The wedding anthem song video shows brides from various states of India entering the wedding arena with pomp and splendour. Malabar Group chairman MP Ahammed said, “The Brides of India campaign is our tribute to the new-age brides and their awe-inspiring individuality. Over the last 10 years, Brides of India has played a pivotal role in showcasing our versatility in catering to all bridal jewellery needs from all around the country.

The theme Brides of India 2021 encourages all to make way for the bride. Because this is her moment, it’s her big day, and she’s here to own it! She’s here to shine and make sure the world knows it. With the launch of ‘Brides of India 2021’ campaign, we celebrate the brides who choose to make the big day all about her.

With designs that cater to varied sensibilities of new-age brides across regions, there is something unique for every bride to complement her unique entry.”