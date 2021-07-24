Kalyan Jewellers' gift cards now at select LuLu supermarkets
Kalyan Jewellers gift cards are valid for 12 months from the date of purchase.
Kalyan Jewellers has launched its gift cards, which are available in a range of values — Dh100, Dh300, Dh500 and Dh1,000 — that can be bought at select Lulu supermarkets, apart from the brand wesbite and showrooms of Kalyan Jewellers in UAE.
The cards are ideal for corporates looking to use them as employee recognition, clients or senior management incentives, etc., as well as for individuals and/or festive gifting.
Ramesh Kalyanaraman, executive director of Kalyan Jewellers, said, “Over the years, our gift card segment had grown exponentially and was mostly led by corporate customers. Today, accelerated by a pandemic led digitisation, we are seeing considerable traction in the space of personal e-gifting as well. With intimate weddings calling for online attendance, e-gift cards have almost become the norm.
The same applies during the festive seasons. With the growth of the personal gifting segment, the Kalyan Jewellers Gift card which was available on the brand website and in our showrooms, will now also be made available at select LuLu Supermarkets in UAE. As a brand that has always followed a customer-first approach, we are positive that this flexibility of purchase will add to the popularity of the gift cards.”
Kalyan Jewellers gift cards are valid for 12 months from the date of purchase and is redeemable at any of the brand’s showrooms in the UAE, and should be presented at the store at the time of redemption.
-
KT Network
Kalyan Jewellers' gift cards now at select LuLu supermarkets
Kalyan Jewellers gift cards are valid for 12 months from the date of purchase.
READ MORE
-
KT Network
Xpressions Style now in BurJuman
The brand is a member of Al Safeer group of companies, which has... READ MORE
-
KT Network
Joyalukkas offers a chance to win gold
In addition, our customers will also get up to 70 per cent discount on select diamonds, polki and pearl jewellery
READ MORE
-
KT Network
Union Coop inaugurates new branch at Al Barsha...
The latest centre was launched by Majid Hamad Rahma Al Shamsi,... READ MORE
-
News
UAE: Paramedics help woman deliver baby at home
The mother went into labour unexpectedly on the third day of Eid Al... READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
UAE reports 1,507 cases, 1,455 recoveries, 3...
More than 63.9 million tests have been conducted in the country so... READ MORE
-
Rest of Asia
ICSE Grade 10, ISC Grade 12 results announced
The CISCE had cancelled exams for both classes this year in view of... READ MORE
-
News
UAE: Sale of fake e-juice on the rise
Counterfeit e-juice may cause an overall feeling of uneasiness, a... READ MORE
News
UAE jobs amid Covid: Which sectors are hiring
23 July 2021
Weather
Video: Rain lashes parts of UAE on Friday