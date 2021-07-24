Kalyan Jewellers' gift cards now at select LuLu supermarkets

Kalyan Jewellers gift cards are valid for 12 months from the date of purchase.

Kalyan Jewellers has launched its gift cards, which are available in a range of values — Dh100, Dh300, Dh500 and Dh1,000 — that can be bought at select Lulu supermarkets, apart from the brand wesbite and showrooms of Kalyan Jewellers in UAE.

The cards are ideal for corporates looking to use them as employee recognition, clients or senior management incentives, etc., as well as for individuals and/or festive gifting.

Ramesh Kalyanaraman, executive director of Kalyan Jewellers, said, “Over the years, our gift card segment had grown exponentially and was mostly led by corporate customers. Today, accelerated by a pandemic led digitisation, we are seeing considerable traction in the space of personal e-gifting as well. With intimate weddings calling for online attendance, e-gift cards have almost become the norm.

The same applies during the festive seasons. With the growth of the personal gifting segment, the Kalyan Jewellers Gift card which was available on the brand website and in our showrooms, will now also be made available at select LuLu Supermarkets in UAE. As a brand that has always followed a customer-first approach, we are positive that this flexibility of purchase will add to the popularity of the gift cards.”

