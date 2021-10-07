Kalyan Jewellers' gift cards at ZOOM outlets
Kalyan Jewellers recently announced the launch of their much-awaited gift cards available for purchase on the brand's website and showrooms across the UAE. These gift cards are now also available for purchase at 22 selected ZOOM outlets across the UAE. The availability of the Kalyan Jewellers gift cards across these convenience stores at ENOC service stations were intended to escalate the flexibility of purchase at the ease of the customers.
The pre-determined gift cards come in a range of values - Dh100, Dh300, Dh500 and Dh,1000. These gift cards can be bought in bulk by corporates looking to use them as employee recognition, clients, senior management incentives, and can also be purchased for individual consumption and festive gifting.
Speaking on this occasion Ramesh Kalyanaraman, executive director, Kalyan Jewellers, said: "The concept of gift cards which was mostly led by corporate customers has now picked great momentum into the personal gifting segment as well. Understanding this demand, we introduced gift cards starting at Dh100 which was available on the brand's website and in our showrooms. As a brand that has always followed a customer-first approach, we are positive that now this flexibility of purchase at ZOOM (ENOC) counters, will add to the popularity of the gift cards."
Kalyan Jewellers gift cards are valid for 12 months from the date of purchase and is redeemable at any of the brand's showrooms across the UAE, and should be presented at the store at the time of redemption.
