Inglot unveils its spring collection
All the products are cruelty-free, paraben-free, dermatologically tested, and come with the highest quality ingredients.
Dive in the field of spring flowers this season as Inglot GCC launches its limited-edition spring collection — Flower Studio — in collaboration with Mai Ibrahim.
Powered by Inglot’s pigmented, high-quality beauty staples, the collection consists of vibrant eyeshadow palettes, complexion kits, blush sets, lipsticks and lip liners. Each product in the collection is inspired by flowers and the beautiful colours of roses, daisies, azaleas, tulips and flowerful memories of Ibrahim’s childhood.
About the collaboration, Ibrahim says, “Inglot and I partnered up to launch a very special collection close to my heart. We spent a few months carefully developing the colours and products to ensure the quality of Flower Studio products included shades I would personally use.”
