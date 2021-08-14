Honor begins new journey to become premium technology brand

Honor begins its thrilling new journey with the goal of becoming a premium technology brand with a host of exciting new products that enable users to be more productive, enjoy immersive entertainment and more with innovative new technologies.

The new Honor has developed a range of advanced products as it seeks to become a top-three global smart device brands. It has created a new intelligent world for everyone with its 1+8+N concept of a shared ecosystem of devices and services with the smartphone at its centre. To celebrate its new vision and journey, Honor lit up the iconic Burj Khalifa with a spectacular show on August 12, 8.10 pm to mark the ‘New Honor, New Journey’ event.

Honor demonstrates its commitments toward elevating user experience in the Middle East region with plans to launch its brand-new flagship smartphones, including Honor 50 Series and Honor X Series featuring enhanced camera capabilities, intelligent upgrades, leading technologies at competitive prices.

As part of this new journey, it has confirmed the implementation of Qualcomm’s powerful Snapdragon 888 Plus 5G capable processor in its new flagship Honor Magic3 Series. The adoption of this advanced technology will deliver more transformative and innovative experiences to users.

Honor has invested heavily in R&D, with four R&D centres and over 100 labs worldwide, filing over 5,500 new patent applications to date, and quickly re-establishing strategic partnerships with some of the world’s top suppliers. In just three months, Honor’s market share increased three per cent to 14.6 per cent in the Chinese market, further fuelling the brand's ambition for global success.

Honor’s four world firsts — the Honor Magic 3 Series has been the first to contain superconductive hexagonal graphene, the world’s fastest multi-network convergence download speed, The Honor Magic3 Series is the first-ever Imax Enhanced smartphone. It also comes with AI film effects to enable professional movie-grade colour solutions. And the first AI Film Workflow phone.

The platform brings industry-leading performance and innovative AI capabilities that will empower developers to create outstanding experiences for consumers. The addition of Snapdragon 888 Plus will enable a 20 per cent boost in AI performance and it is able to run multiple neural networks simultaneously. Honor is aiming to lead by example in this field and as a result, the Honor Magic3 Series has the flexibility to deliver a best-in-class mobile and camera experience as well as innovative AI technologies.

Honor aims to foster a smart and connected life for users with a particular focus on privacy, health and fitness, as well as sustainability. Honor firmly believes that consumers ‘own their privacy’ and as such is committed to helping users effectively manage their personal information with secure systems and solutions. This will be done with Honor’s specially developed HTEE (Honor Trusted Execution Environment) OS. This OS provides privacy protection for mobile payment and face recognition at the highest level.

Since its split from Huawei last year, Honor has embarked on a new path that will see it become an iconic global tech brand. It will also provide a high-efficiency hub and build a comprehensive high-quality service network to cater to the demands of modern consumers. Honor’s new approach sees it working more closely with Qualcomm to enter the market in an all-round way. Consumers will see this shift in action beginning with the Honor 50 series and the Honor Magic 3 series. It has also established partnerships with more than 30 leading technology companies such as Google, AMD, Intel, Microsoft and more.

Honor has been facing challenges head-on and moving forward with its strategy for more than two years. As such the technology provider has invested heavily in research and development.

The company is starting from a high base with over 10,000 employees and a more than 50 per cent increase in the number of R&D staff. This is coupled with the fact that it runs more than 30,000 stores and over 3,000 customer service centres and it is well placed to deliver on its ambitions in the region and globally. Over the last seven years, it has won the trust and respect of consumers around the world and as such already has 200 million active users. With further investment in new technology and services, the future is looking bright for Honor.