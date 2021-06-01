Global IT consultancy firm Xebia Group acquires low-code firm Appcino

The acquisition complements Xebia's values and mission to expand the frontiers of technology

Xebia Group, which offers digital transformation services via high-quality cloud, data, AI, Agile, DevOps and software consultancy, has acquired Appcino to accelerate its journey with powerful low-code competencies.

Appcino is a low-code consulting and technology firm with almost a decade of experience in delivering business applications on low-code platforms enabling effective and accelerated digital transformation. It is an Appian Trusted and Elite Solutions partner and Salesforce Silver Consulting partner. The firm has delivered more than 600-plus enterprise apps across 100-plus customers worldwide and has created multiple solution accelerators on these platforms to fast-track the overall transformation journey.

On its part, Xebia Group has successfully launched several brands and continues to expand in line with its 'buy and build' strategy, partnering with thought leaders to gain additional footing in the digital space together. Whereas, Appcino delivers business applications and automation initiatives using its substantial intellectual capital built with deep domain, technical wisdom, strong human capital, and industry leading low-code platforms.

The acquisition complements Xebia's values and mission to expand the frontiers of technology. Joining forces with Appcino strengthens Xebia's position as a global digital leader and enhances its capability to augment its customers' technology landscape, further accelerating their business growth.

Anand Sahay, CEO at Xebia Group, said: "Low-code platforms are game changers in the enterprise software application industry and have a strong future in bringing business agility. Appcino is a strong brand with significant capabilities in low-code platforms. Xebia is excited to add these capabilities to help our customers worldwide and help them speed up their digital transformation initiatives at scale."

Shankar Garg, region head at Xebia MEA, added: "Major research firms suggest that by 2025, at least 25 per cent of digital transformation will involve at least one low code application development platform with opportunities of more than $25 billion. At Xebia, we have always been a team of full-stack technologists low-code platforms complement our existing skill set and help us serve our customers in more areas than before. Thus, Appcino acquisition has happened at a very right time for us, we have started signing the deals already. This will be the beginning of a new era in Xebia's growth story."

Tarun Khatri, Devendra Natani and Akhilesh Natani, founders of Appcino, reaffirmed: "We are thrilled to be partnering with the Xebia team. With Appcino's deep industry knowledge and expertise in Salesforce and Appian i.e., low-code platforms, together we will be able to deliver even greater success to our customers from strategy to execution, helping them accelerate innovation and digital transformation within their enterprise.

Xebia and Appcino coming together means an undisputed leadership in accelerated digital transformation. Xebia's global presence, scale, experience, and strong alignment in vision towards low-code - provides a platform to take this to the next level and impact our customers and people positively. Appcino' s clients will benefit immensely from Xebia's broader capabilities, especially across AI/ML, RPA, Data, DevOps.

The natural synergy between the two companies will create the best opportunities for success, and it feels great to be part of it!"

