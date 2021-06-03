- EVENTS
Education conference hosted by Abrahamic Business Circle
'Shaping the Future of Education' discussed topics such as education technology, intercultural behaviour, and e-learning among others
Hundreds of leaders from different parts of the world came together in May at Taj Dubai for the conference 'Shaping the Future of Education' hosted by the Abrahamic Business Circle.
Attended by prominent people in sectors such as government, investment and education, the conference discussed the importance of education technology, intercultural behaviour, e-learning, education and immigration, and education and investment. Special focus was given to EdTech sectors such as PhD studies, Beyond Riyada, STREE Education, Knowingo and World Master Academy.
The conference also held several discussions, the most notable ones being How Investing in Education Stimulates the Economy; How Literacy on Intercultural Behaviours Affect Economic Outcomes, Future of Hybrid/Blended Learning in Edu-Tech; and the Impact of Immigration on Education.
Dr Raphael Nagel, the founder and board chairman of the Abrahamic Business Circle, gratefully acknowledged sponsorships of Filipino students to the Philippine Embassy in the UAE under the leadership of Ambassador Hjayceelyn M Quintana.
At the event, Nagel received professor Yuli Tamir, the president of Beit Berl College, and recognised his ongoing commitment and dedicated contribution to economic peace in the Middle East.
The Abrahamic Business Circle also awarded and recognised other notable individuals for their significant contribution to the Circle and society. Among them was Mitch Lowe who received Distinguished Mentor Award 2021 and David Arkless, who was awarded Outstanding Global Contribution in Labour Migration.
The event was hosted by senior finance lawyer Nikna Doda, CEO of AME; Nicole Purin, films entrepreneur; and Ersoy Erkazanci, Dubai correspondent for Bloomberg HT TV, economic and financial commentator.
