DIFC-based startup iWire raises $34 million in ‘Series A funding’
Launched in April 2018, iWire builds country-wide communication networks to power massive IoT solutions
One of the emerging leaders in the internet of things (IoT), iWire has announced a ‘Series A’ $34 million funding round led by Noor Capital. Over the coming years, the company will expand its geographic presence across 12 countries, including India, Saudi Arabia, Turkey, Bangladesh and Sri Lanka, by building the digital communication infrastructure to power massive IoT. iWire has so far raised more than $47 million over the past three years.
Bpifrance, the French sovereign wealth fund and a leading export credit agency in Europe, participated with Noor Capital in this funding by granting a long-term equipment purchase option to iWire through a buyer credit agreement.
Launched in April 2018, iWire builds country-wide communication networks to power massive IoT solutions. The IoT network allows large scale businesses such as utility companies, smart cities, smart facilities and logistics service providers to deploy massive IoT solutions in a fast, cost-effective and highly scalable way.
-
KT Network
Malabar Gold & Diamonds to open new manufacturing ...
One of the largest jewellery retailers globally, with a strong... READ MORE
-
KT Network
DIFC-based startup iWire raises $34 million in...
Launched in April 2018, iWire builds country-wide communication... READ MORE
-
KT Network
Joyalukkas honours golden heroes
Recognising that there are quite a large number of unsung heroes providing selfless service during the pandemic
READ MORE
-
KT Network
Heriot-Watt lauds students’ Golden Visas
We warmly welcome the news of the UAE government granting Golden Residency to outstanding high school and university graduates along with...
READ MORE
-
Rest of Asia
Bad weather delays Richard Branson's flight to...
If successful, the mission, called Unity 22, will mark Virgin... READ MORE
-
News
UAE: Baby stable after almost drowning in bathtub
She was rushed to the hospital. READ MORE
-
News
6-day Eid Al Adha break: Residents plan holidays
Residents plan to make the most of the long break. READ MORE
-
Rest of Asia
Covid vaccine: Sputnik V "90% effective" against...
Viral vector and mRNA shots provide enough security against the new... READ MORE
News
Eid Al Adha: UAE announces four-day holiday
11 July 2021
News
Dubai: Family mourns boxer found dead on beach
10 July 2021
MENA
Video: Truck driver in Saudi Arabia loses control, smashes through cars at traffic light