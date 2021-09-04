Customers win big with Sahara Centre campaign
Twenty shoppers walked away with Dh10,000 worth of furniture vouchers each from Marina Home Interiors.
Sahara Centre has concluded its ‘Add style to your life’ campaign that delivered exceptional value to its loyal customers with the announcement of its winners of the second draw last month.
Mohammed Hassan Helmi Mohammed Elbasioony won the BMW X6 luxury car, while 10 lucky shoppers won vouchers to buy furniture from Marina Home Interiors worth Dh10,000 each. All the winners expressed their pleasure with the rewards they received from Sahara Centre this season. Twenty shoppers walked away with Dh10,000 worth of furniture vouchers each from Marina Home Interiors.
Akram Ammar, managing director of Sahara Centre, said: “We are committed to delivering an exceptional customer experience and contributing to the enhancement of Sharjah’s position as one of the UAE’s premier shopping destination, not only through a unique shopping experience but also by offering great rewards as an expression of gratitude for our loyal customers.
“The campaign is part of our efforts to reward and provide entertainment opportunities for our customers, who made Sahara Centre their preferred shopping, dining, and entertainment destination. The campaign proved to be a success, receiving a positive response from our customers as well as achieving exceptional value for them and providing them with ideal opportunities to create happy memories at the centre.”
-
KT Network
Earn dual degree in three years at CUC
The college further catalyses student experience at the university by offering guaranteed internships.
READ MORE
-
KT Network
New Regal Plus store in capital
With our strong heritage, we have become the preferred choice for sweet lovers.
READ MORE
-
KT Network
6thStreet unveils BTS campaign
6thStreet.com offers the latest fashion and lifestyle trends from 500+ international brands, delivering right to your doorstep.
READ MORE
-
KT Network
Sri Lanka opens for Indians
Sri Lankan Airlines will operate four weekly flights to Chennai, three to Mumbai, and one to Bengaluru under its new schedule
READ MORE
-
News
Abu Dhabi: 17% of drivers flout school bus 'stop' ...
Their reckless behaviour endangers students’ lives READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
UAE reports 984 Covid-19 cases, 1,475 recoveries, ...
The UAE has conducted over 75.5 million Covid-19 tests so far. READ MORE
-
News
Expo 2020: Aston Martin joins Dubai Police...
The Vantage has a top speed of 314 km/hr READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
Explained: Covid rules for passengers flying to...
Effective tomorrow, vaccinated passengers wont need to quarantine on... READ MORE
News
Big Ticket Abu Dhabi: Indian expat wins Dh12 million
3 September 2021
Government
UAE: Sheikh Mohammed lists best, worst government agencies
3 September 2021
Technology
WhatsApp introduces new feature to transfer chat history
3 September 2021
International (videos)
Video: Afghan evacuees in UAE recount their desperate escape from Kabul