Customers win big with Sahara Centre campaign

Twenty shoppers walked away with Dh10,000 worth of furniture vouchers each from Marina Home Interiors.

Sahara Centre has concluded its ‘Add style to your life’ campaign that delivered exceptional value to its loyal customers with the announcement of its winners of the second draw last month.

Mohammed Hassan Helmi Mohammed Elbasioony won the BMW X6 luxury car, while 10 lucky shoppers won vouchers to buy furniture from Marina Home Interiors worth Dh10,000 each. All the winners expressed their pleasure with the rewards they received from Sahara Centre this season. Twenty shoppers walked away with Dh10,000 worth of furniture vouchers each from Marina Home Interiors.

Akram Ammar, managing director of Sahara Centre, said: “We are committed to delivering an exceptional customer experience and contributing to the enhancement of Sharjah’s position as one of the UAE’s premier shopping destination, not only through a unique shopping experience but also by offering great rewards as an expression of gratitude for our loyal customers.

“The campaign is part of our efforts to reward and provide entertainment opportunities for our customers, who made Sahara Centre their preferred shopping, dining, and entertainment destination. The campaign proved to be a success, receiving a positive response from our customers as well as achieving exceptional value for them and providing them with ideal opportunities to create happy memories at the centre.”