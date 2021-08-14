Apparel Group awarded platinum certificate for energy efficiency

As a leading retailer in the region and signatory of the UN Global Compact, we continually work towards better sustainability standards in our operations.

Retail conglomerate Apparel Group’s headquarters and warehouses in the UAE were awarded the US Green Building Council’s Leadership in Energy and Environmental Design (LEED) platinum accreditation for operation and maintenance, underlying the group’s commitment to sustainability.

The 16,552.63 sqm multi-purpose complex was built in 2017. Around 67 per cent of the total building material was sourced using recycled material and 100 per cent of the total wood-based building material is Forest Stewardship Council-certified.

Automated lighting control, airconditioning energy savers and a building design that allows for natural lighting has contributed towards saving energy, while sensor taps and aerators along with dual flush systems have led to saving water. The installed irrigation systems use captured rainwater and recycled waste water, leading to 100 per cent water efficient landscaping.

To increase the energy efficiency and reduce the environmental impact, solar panels were installed as a source of energy in Apparel Group headquarters and warehouses in 2019, where 67 per cent of the total energy costs have been offset through renewable energy generated on-site.

Sima Ganwani Ved, founder and chairwoman of Apparel Group, said: “We are very proud to have received this recognition and would like to thank the team for retaining Apparel Group’s vision without the expense of our environment. As a leading retailer in the region and signatory of the UN Global Compact, we continually work towards better sustainability standards in our operations.

This certification is evident of Apparel Group’s contribution towards UAE’s mission to achieve a sustainable environment, integrate infrastructure and maintain high standards within the local community to fulfil our environmental, social and governance goals.”

The LEED certification appraises the design, structure, and overall operations of Apparel Group’s building by assessing how these factors promote efficiency, improve performance, and optimise sustainability practices.