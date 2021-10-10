An expanding job market
BCC Group launches new divisions to cater to growing job opportunities across categories in the UAE
Several lives were affected during the Covid-19 crisis, people and economies facing the brunt of it. However, two years on, the world economy is now slowly recovering and steadily returning to normalcy. Businesses and job opportunities are slowly starting to pick up, and new opportunities are beginning to seep in to what was a dark hole since the pandemic first broke out.
UAE-based BCC Group is catering to this gap by its recently-launched expansion programme. The company has introduced two new divisions to its department – Construction and Interior Designing that covers a wide array of employment categories.
The manpower supply company, that has completed 10 years, will cover the whole spectrum of blue, white, pink, red or purple collar jobs. Their offering also includes freshers with no prior experience in the market, who stand to gain much from this move.
Moreover, the launch of this intensive programme coincides with the opening of Expo 2020 Dubai, which is expected to accelerate the growth of employment opportunities in the UAE.
The new divisions were launched by the BCC Group on October 4, with the release of a brochure by the Sharjah Employment Ministry Official Hassan Ameen Yakoob, popular Malayalam actress Mamta Mohandas, CEO Amjad Sithara, and his wife and Group COO, Marjana Amjad.
Along with helping individuals with recruitment, the company also actively engages in humanitarian grounds such as offering support for those in need of accommodation. Hundreds of workers stranded in the UAE during the pandemic have been offered shelter, a project personally done by the company’s CEO, Amjad.
The group has a long-standing reputation in human resources and manpower supply, and have provided opportunities to thousands of skilled, semi-skilled and professionals.
The company remains constantly active in supporting new recruits, and welcomes jobseekers to contact them at recruitment@bccgroup.ae
For more information about BCC group visit https://www.bccgroup.ae and https://amjadsithara.com
-
KT Network
An expanding job market
BCC Group launches new divisions to cater to growing job... READ MORE
-
KT Network
Jeweller, Anil Dobani explains why communication...
Small and medium sized businesses have realised how important social... READ MORE
-
KT Network
Malabar Gold & Diamonds attracts attention at...
Leading global jewellery retailer, Malabar Gold & Diamonds, is... READ MORE
-
KT Network
BBZ unveils its new store at Deira City Centre
BBZ, GCC’s leading multi-brand department store launched its... READ MORE
-
News
Dubai: Bangladeshi expat wins Dh1 million at live ...
He matched five out of six numbers READ MORE
-
UAE Holidays 2021
UAE: Holiday for Prophet's birthday announced
Public sector employees can look forward to a 3-day weekend READ MORE
-
Europe
Sixteen feared dead in plane crash in central...
Seven survivors are in hospital, with one in "very serious condition" READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
Covid-19: Malaysia lifts travel restrictions for...
The new rules take effect on Monday READ MORE
World
Saudi Royal Court announces death of Prince Abdullah
10 October 2021
Videos
KT Morning Chat: Facebook, WhatsApp, Instagram down, UAE escapes cyclone's fury