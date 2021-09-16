Ajman University and faculty bag Global Islamic Finance Awards
Ajman University and its professor and director of Center for Excellence in Islamic Finance (AU-CEIF), Dr Adnan Aziz have won the prestigious Global Islamic Finance Awards (GIFA) given out by the UK-based leading awarding body for Islamic Banking awards globally. The university is the first in the UAE to win this prestigious award as the ‘Best Emerging Education Services Provider of the Year’ for 2021, for its contribution and commitment to the growth of Islamic banking and finance industry. Additionally, Dr Adnan Aziz was awarded GIFA’s Islamic Finance Advocacy Award for the year 2021 in recognition of his decades long services to the Islamic banking and finance industry.
Dr Aziz said: “The award is a testimony to our unwavering resolve to achieve excellence in the field of Islamic Banking & Finance education. With dedicated focus on teaching and research coupled with years of leadership experience in Islamic Banking and Finance (IBF), we tend to blend theory with practice of IBF — a key to success as an IBF professional.”
Acknowledging the award, Dr Karim Seghir, chancellor, Ajman University, said: “We are extremely grateful for this global recognition of our commitment to Islamic Banking and Finance. Our Center for Excellence in Islamic Finance aims to be a leading source of information, education and research in the field. We are proud that Ajman University is the first university in the UAE to win this award and is now considered to be among the world’s leading experts in Islamic banking and finance.”
