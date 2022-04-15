Investopia becomes UAE’s first trademark to be registered under Madrid protocol

Registration to safeguard the Summit’s trademark in 125 member countries

The UAE Ministry of Economy (MoE) received the request to register the Investopia summit trademark internationally in line with the country’s accession to the Madrid Protocol for International Trademark Registration. Once the procedure is complete, the registration with World Intellectual Property Organization (WIPO) will protect the Summit’s trademark in more than 125 countries that are parties to the protocol.

Investopia is the UAE’s first trademark to be registered under the Madrid protocol, which is one of the most prominent services that the Ministry recently added to its list of distinguished services offered to trademark owners, including institutions, companies and individuals.

Abdullah Al Saleh, undersecretary of the UAE Ministry of Economy, explained that the UAE’s IP environment is witnessing continuous developments as it is one of the most important pillars of the country’s knowledge economy and the new economic model, which is based on flexibility, innovation, retention and attracting talent and competencies, and attracting entrepreneurial projects.

He further noted that the UAE's recent accession to the Madrid Protocol for international registration and protection of trademarks is a leading step taken by the UAE to enhance the country's trademark system and to consolidate the UAE's position as an intellectual property hub in the region and a destination that offers prestigious trademarks to inventors and innovators.

Al Saleh said: "This step will contribute to increasing the number of UAE trademarks protected in foreign markets within the territories of the Madrid Protocol members, who account for more than 80 per cent of the volume of global trade. This will raise the confidence of companies, investors and trademark owners in the country's markets and the UAE’s overall economic environment.”

He added that the Ministry welcomes applications from those companies registered and licensed in the UAE who wish to avail the protection offered by the Madrid Protocol in international markets.

The UAE acceded to the Madrid Protocol on September 28, 2021, to enable trademark owners in the country to protect their trademarks in more than 125 member countries through the submission of a single application and paying one set of fees via the MoE’s services platform.

Investopia Summit is one of the strategic projects announced last September by the UAE government as part of the first set of ‘Projects of the 50.’ It is a leading investment platform with a broad network of local and international partners, including notable future sector companies.

The inaugural edition of the Summit took place on March 28, 2022, and drew the participation of more than 90 speakers and 1,000 attendees including decision makers from the UAE, the region, and the world, as well as CEOs and experts, who utilized the opportunity to exchange ideas, explore opportunities, and promote global future investments.

The Summit has set the goal to increase FDI flows to the UAE’s new and future sectors to reach Dh550 billion by 2030, and Dh1 trillion by 2050. It also highlighted the impact of rapid technological advancements on investment trends, investors, space investment, agricultural technology, food security, health care and preventive technology, and the efforts to reshape globalisation. — business@khaleejtimes.com