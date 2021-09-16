Union Properties launches preliminary construction works on Motor City Views
Union Properties, in cooperation with contracting company Airolink, has launched the preliminary construction works for its latest real estate project 'Motor City Views', which was announced earlier in August.
A ceremony was recently held at the project site at Motorcity, Al Hudaiba 2, Dubai, with the participation of Abdullah Al Rustumani, GM of Union Properties, in addition to the executive managers from both companies and the engineers who will supervise the construction of the project.
The new project is positioned in the heart of Motorcity consisting of three buildings each of seven storeys featuring commercial spaces for retail stores, restaurants, shopping centers and apartments, consisting of 880 apartments, varying between 313 studios, 427 one-bedroom apartments, 133 two-bedroom apartments, and seven three-bedroom apartments.
Khalifa Hasan Al Hammadi, chairman of the board of directors, expressed his pride with the coordination of Airolink to lay the foundation stone and launch the project. Motorcity Views, he said, represents a real return for Union Properties as a leading real estate developer with a distinguished reputation that spans more than three decades and a foundation for future developments. He added that the board of directors’ efforts were devoted to returning the company to the ranks of the leading real estate developers in Dubai.
Abdullah Al Rustumani, GM of Union Properties, concluded that the main objective of the Motorcity Views project is to provide a distinct residential destination and a new urban landmark, providing a qualitative addition that enriches the urban development in Dubai through the construction of a diversified residential complex equipped with the latest integrated facilities.
