India’s Adani to hold fixed-income roadshow next week in Asia

Global trade has held up well in the face of the war in Ukraine, according to the WTO’s chief economist Ralph Ossa
India’s Adani Group will hold a fixed-income roadshow next week in Asia, according to a bank document seen by Reuters, as the beleaguered conglomerate tries to shore up investor confidence in the aftermath of a U.S. short-seller report.
Adani group executives, including group Chief Financial Officer Jugeshinder Singh, will attend the roadshows in Singapore on Feb. 27, and Hong Kong on Feb. 28 and March 1, the document showed.
even listed companies of the group led by billionaire Gautam Adani have lost over $140 billion in market value since a January 24 report by Hindenburg Research alleged the group improperly used offshore tax havens and manipulated stock, and flagged concerns over its high debt levels.
Adani has rejected the allegations and denied wrongdoing.
Dollar bonds of Adani Group were largely trading lower on Friday. Bonds of Adani Ports maturing in February 2031 led the losses, while some notes of Adani Green Energy were marginally higher.
Adani has already held calls with bondholders earlier this month in attempts to assuage investor concerns, where group executives revealed refinancing plans at some of its units and also plans to completely pre-pay all loans against shares.
Barclays, BNP Paribas, DBS Bank, Deutsche Bank, Emirates NBD Capital, ING, IMI-Intesa Sanpaolo, MUFG, Mizuho, SMBC Nikko and Standard Chartered Bank are the banks organising next week’s roadshow, according to the document.
Global trade has held up well in the face of the war in Ukraine, according to the WTO’s chief economist Ralph Ossa
Proposed regulations include providing the world’s first legislative framework for venture building
Company's popular brands KFC, Pizza Hut deliver strong double-digit revenue growth in 2022
Non-oil trade exchange between UAE and Spain exceeded $2.6 billion in 2022
The cooperation aims to stimulate innovation in the UAE’s maritime sector to enhance doing maritime business and promote the attractiveness of the country’s ports and their maritime services
Russia has so far managed to reroute most of its oil exports from Europe to India, China and Turkey
UAE consumers prefer hyper-personalisd digitally driven experiences across multiple channels
The experiential art space is being developed in partnership with Miral