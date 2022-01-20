Indian rupee gains against UAE dirham, trades at 20.24

Cargoes Customs by DP World is a new digital compliance and revenue solution, providing a streamlined, single window interface
Business1 day ago
The Indian rupee appreciated by 15 paise to 74.29 against the US dollar (20.24 against the UAE dirham) in opening trade on Thursday, even as the India equity market was trading with significant losses.
At the Indian interbank foreign exchange, the rupee opened at 74.43 against the American dollar, then inched higher to 74.29, registering a rise of 15 paise from the last close.
In the previous session, the rupee settled at 74.44 against the greenback.
ALSO READ:
The dollar index, which gauges the greenback's strength against a basket of six currencies, was trading 0.02 per cent higher at 95.53.
The US dollar, along with benchmark 10-year yields and crude prices came off multi-year highs and could lend support to the domestic unit, Reliance Securities said in a research note.
However, investors will remain cautious ahead of the US Federal Reserve's meeting due next week, it added.
On the Indian equity market front, the 30-share Sensex was trading 383.54 points or 0.64 per cent lower at 59,715.28, while the broader NSE Nifty declined 99.45 points or 0.55 per cent to 17,838.95.
Global oil benchmark Brent crude futures fell 0.12 per cent to $88.33 per barrel.
(With inputs from PTI)
Cargoes Customs by DP World is a new digital compliance and revenue solution, providing a streamlined, single window interface
Business1 day ago
The Canadian Province of Saskatchewan has opened a new office in Dubai to strengthen ties with the UAE and generate economic opportunities in the region
Business1 day ago
The fourth edition of the Abu Dhabi Sustainable Finance Forum kicks off on January 19, 2022
Business1 day ago
Mena region witnessed $2.6 billion VC funding in 2021 — the highest the region has ever seen.
Business2 days ago
The ILO estimated that global unemployment is expected to reach 207 million in 2022, versus 186 million reported in 2019
Business2 days ago
The charity, which is focused on combating global poverty, said the 10 wealthiest men’s fortunes skyrocketed collectively from $700 billion to $1.5 trillion, at a rate of around $1.3 billion per day.
Business2 days ago
Buimerc Corporation was founded by Siddharth Balachandran, an Indian entrepreneur based in Dubai, and is the operating holding company of several fully owned subsidiaries in India and the UAE
Business2 days ago
The DIFC is home to major global financial institutions and boasts a worldwide reputation as an international financial centre with an excellent legal and regulatory framework.
Business2 days ago