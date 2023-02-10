Dubai: Indian family buys most expensive villa in Tilal Al Ghaf

The Dh90.5-million deal is the biggest in the upcoming popular Dubai development

The eight-bedroom has three floors -- basement, ground and first storey with roof-top access. -- Supplied photos

by Muzaffar Rizvi Published: Fri 10 Feb 2023, 3:02 PM Last updated: Fri 10 Feb 2023, 3:29 PM

As demand for luxury properties in Dubai rises, another prime property in Tilal Al Ghaf has been sold for Dh90.5 million.

Metropolitan Premium Properties has closed the biggest single-unit transaction in its history by selling the most expensive villa in this up-and-coming popular destination of Dubai.

The uber-luxury villa, comprising more than 30,200 square feet, is designed by award-winning architectural firm SAOTA, while Kelly Hoppen has been selected for interior designing.

The eight-bedroom has three floors -- basement, ground and first storey with roof-top access -- will be handed over to an Indian investor who regularly invests in the Dubai property market. The prime property also features three swimming pools, a gym, a reception area, 24x7 security, and a separate guest villa.

Oybek Shamsiddinov, sales manager at Metropolitan Premium Properties

Oybek Shamsiddinov, closed the deal earlier this month for an Indian family, who was looking for a property for their personal use. “I’ve worked with this family for the past three years and have invested in several communities across Dubai for them. I convinced them to see the villa on January 31, and they bought it the next day," Shamsiddinov said.

He said the Indian family liked the community project, villa layout and finishing. "The same villa on Palm Jumeirah would be worth a minimum of Dh250 million,” he said.

A mixed-used community

Tilal Al Ghaf is the mixed-used community in Dubai developed by Majid Al Futtaim. The development is slated to have over 350,000sqm of open space in addition to the schools, hospitals, restaurants and other housing facilities. The project will also host a lagoon bordered by 400 metres of an open beachfront called Hive Beach that spans across 70,000 square metres of water.

Nikita Kuznetsov, CEO of Metropolitan Premium Properties. - Supplied photo

“This is a significant milestone for us and we are proud to be associated with this deal, especially as we were recently recognised as the number one real estate agency for Tilal Al Ghaf,” said Nikita Kuznetsov, CEO of Metropolitan Premium Properties.

He said the sale of this prime property is a testament to Tilal Al Ghaf's appeal and the increasing demand for high-quality Dubai homes from high-net-worth individuals.

"Waterfront properties are extremely popular with investors right now and there are very limited units available further contributing to its growing popularity amongst end-users and investors," Kuznetsov said.

Lanai Island is one of two private islands at Tilal Al Ghaf, consisting of 13 luxury mansions. - Supplied photo

Lanai Island is one of two private islands at Tilal Al Ghaf, consisting of 13 luxury mansions, of which nine are ‘shore mansions’ and four are ‘edge mansions’, located along a 1.2-km crystal lagoon.