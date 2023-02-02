Look: Dubai's most expensive, 9-bedroom, sea-facing apartment sold for a whopping Dh410 million

The 27-storey Bvlgari Lighthouse will house 31 penthouses and the magnificent three-storey Sky Villa, featuring nine bedrooms and a private 13,000-square-foot terrace

Apartment at Bvlgari Lighthouse, Jumeirah Bay Island. Photos: Supplied

by Waheed Abbas Published: Thu 2 Feb 2023, 5:37 PM Last updated: Thu 2 Feb 2023, 5:48 PM

An apartment has been sold for a whopping Dh410 million ($112 million) at Bvlgari Lighthouse, Jumeirah Bay Island, becoming the most expensive apartment to be sold ever in the emirate. The nine-bedroom apartment is spread over 38,970 sqft, of which 13,066 sqft consists of a balcony/terrace.

The previous record for the most expensive was held by a Dh163.4 million apartment located at Royal Atlantis the Palm. While the most expensive villa was sold for Dh600 million on the tip of N frond of Palm Jumeirah.

However, the names of the Dh410 million apartment buyer and real estate brokerage were not disclosed. The deal was verified and confirmed by Property Monitor, which provides real estate data analytics, research, tools, and platforms to professionals across the industry.

To be developed by master developer Meraas, the 27-storey Bvlgari Lighthouse consists of four and five bedroom ultra-luxury residences with prices starting from Dh64 million. Overlooking the Arabian Sea and Dubai’s skyline, it will house 31 penthouses and the magnificent three-storey Sky Villa, featuring nine bedrooms and a private 13,000-square-foot terrace.

The most expensive apartment sold on February 1, 2023, will be located on one of the top floors of the tower.

The developer said on its website that credit cards, crypto, and cash are also accepted from buyers. The tower is scheduled for completion in June 2027.

“Bvlgari Lighthouse will be one of the highest returning off-plan projects launched in Dubai this year with expected returns of 20 per cent annually,” the developer said on its website.

