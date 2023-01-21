First look: Inside Dubai's Atlantis The Royal, the world's 'most ultra-luxury resort'

From fire to water and incredible views of the city, this new hotel on the Palm has all the elements to make jaws drop — check out what the hype is all about in this sneak peek

Photos by Sahim Salim

by Sahim Salim Published: Sat 21 Jan 2023, 12:43 PM Last updated: Sat 21 Jan 2023, 12:51 PM

Dubai's bling just got brighter. Billed the world’s 'most ultra-luxury resort', Atlantis The Royal on the outer crescent of the Palm Island will open for stays from February 10.

The world will get its first glimpse of the stunning resort in a 'grand reveal' happening tonight (January 21). The exclusive, invite-only party will see Beyoncé’s first concert in five years.

Ahead of the resort's grand reveal tonight (January 21), Khaleej Times gives you an inside look at the 43-storey, 406,000-sqm square property.

Firewalls

You enter the resort through two reflective walls of glass, that feature water flowing with bursts of fire. Aptly named Firefall, the combination of fire and water serves as a prelude to 'Skyblaze', a 28-metre high fire and water fountain.

Here is the fiery entrance experience to the property:

Walking on water

One of the first things you spot on stepping in is the dramatic 11.5-metre structure of water drops. Called Droplets, the structure represents the first drop of rain in a dry desert.

Water is a predominant feature of the interiors. This staircase gives visitors the experience of virtually walking on water.

The bigger picture

You can marvel at the 500-metre-long, 178-metre-tall mega structure from the Promenade level that houses the pools, gym and private beach. Here is a look:

Pool in the sky

The 90-metre long infinity pool on the 22nd floor offers sweeping views across the Palm Island. The centrepiece bridges the towers that form Atlantis the Royal, forming an outdoor entertainment experience called Cloud 22.

View like no other

A room in the Sunset Tower of the property, offers distinct views of the Palm's fronds.

At night, the property and the Palm's fronds dazzle like a jewel:

Market to table

A 'fish market' forms the centre of attraction of the the food hall-style dining place called Gastronomy.

Featuring several restaurants, the hall hosts live cooking stations that dish up diverse cuisines from around the world.

