First look: Inside Dubai's Atlantis The Royal, the world's 'most ultra-luxury resort'

This marks an 89 per cent increase in passenger traffic compared to the previous year
Dubai's bling just got brighter. Billed the world’s 'most ultra-luxury resort', Atlantis The Royal on the outer crescent of the Palm Island will open for stays from February 10.
The world will get its first glimpse of the stunning resort in a 'grand reveal' happening tonight (January 21). The exclusive, invite-only party will see Beyoncé’s first concert in five years.
Ahead of the resort's grand reveal tonight (January 21), Khaleej Times gives you an inside look at the 43-storey, 406,000-sqm square property.
You enter the resort through two reflective walls of glass, that feature water flowing with bursts of fire. Aptly named Firefall, the combination of fire and water serves as a prelude to 'Skyblaze', a 28-metre high fire and water fountain.
Here is the fiery entrance experience to the property:
One of the first things you spot on stepping in is the dramatic 11.5-metre structure of water drops. Called Droplets, the structure represents the first drop of rain in a dry desert.
Water is a predominant feature of the interiors. This staircase gives visitors the experience of virtually walking on water.
You can marvel at the 500-metre-long, 178-metre-tall mega structure from the Promenade level that houses the pools, gym and private beach. Here is a look:
The 90-metre long infinity pool on the 22nd floor offers sweeping views across the Palm Island. The centrepiece bridges the towers that form Atlantis the Royal, forming an outdoor entertainment experience called Cloud 22.
A room in the Sunset Tower of the property, offers distinct views of the Palm's fronds.
At night, the property and the Palm's fronds dazzle like a jewel:
A 'fish market' forms the centre of attraction of the the food hall-style dining place called Gastronomy.
Featuring several restaurants, the hall hosts live cooking stations that dish up diverse cuisines from around the world.
ALSO READ:
This marks an 89 per cent increase in passenger traffic compared to the previous year
It aims to improve travellers commute within the city and shorten wait times
The surprise gift also includes a cake, a polaroid camera, and gold membership to Etihad Guest
From food to artistic offerings, soak in the festive spirit at these happy fairs in the German capital
As holiday travel peaks, more than 100,000 passengers were estimated to be flying through the airport on Thursday
Here is some advice from local travel agencies on how to plan ahead, minimise financial loss, make the best of an unfavourable situation during the season
The additional flight will be operated by the airline’s flagship Airbus A380
A combination of factors, including positive impact from the Fifa World Cup, government's coolest winter campaign