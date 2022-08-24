Dubai: Another Palm Jumeirah penthouse sold for whopping Dh163 million

The group is currently focusing its efforts on the construction of another state-of-the-art hospitality project in its portfolio, Anantara Mina Al Arab Hotel and Resort
The largest penthouse on Palm Jumeirah’s Atlantis The Royal Residences has been sold for Dh163 million.
The five-bedroom triplex penthouse spans 25,208 sq ft and includes a sky garden, two private pools and terraces, a private elevator, and floor-to-ceiling windows with 360-degree infinite views of both the Arabian Sea and Palm Jumeirah.
Luxury real estate brokerage firm B1 Properties sold the penthouse, which it said is the largest penthouse on the Palm.
Palm Jumeirah has been one of the hottest areas of Dubai when it comes to penthouses. A penthouse on the Atlantis The Royal Resort & Residences was sold for Dh180 million last year.
The new penthouse is located on the highest floors of the residential towers — 35, 36 and 37 with an additional mezzanine level on 37. Resort amenities include bespoke serviced a-la-carte packages, a 90-metre infinity sky pool, access to over 40 eateries and restaurants, spa treatment rooms, steam and sauna rooms, gyms, and tennis courts, among many others.
“This notable transaction is attributed to the growing interest in investment in Palm Jumeirah, and the enduring appeal of Dubai as a second home to discerning world citizens,” said Babak Jafari, CEO and Founder of B1 Properties.
ALSO READ:
The group is currently focusing its efforts on the construction of another state-of-the-art hospitality project in its portfolio, Anantara Mina Al Arab Hotel and Resort
Sheikh Mohammed issues decree covering ownership of granted land
‘Musataha’ agreement allows holder rights to deal in land for a period of 35 years
He issues decree covering all real estate in Emirate, including properties in private development zones and free zones
The figures include 358 mortgage transactions worth Dh764 million
Six-bedroom, 10,000 square-foot mansion at Palm Jumeirah sold to British national
Expert committee finds structural defects, severe corrosion which 'requires direct and rapid intervention'
Tenants will be able to avail of flexible payment plans from landlords