India: Retail inflation soars to 8-year high

Business16 hours ago
Retail inflation in India has risen to an eight-year high of 7.79 per cent as consumers continue to be pinched by rising food and fuel prices.
The Indian stock market’s benchmark Sensex was trading 331.85 points higher on Friday led by good buying support in Sun Pharma, Titan Company, and Mahindra and Mahindra Limited.
The 30 stock S&P BSE Sensex was trading 331.85 points or 0.63 per cent higher at 53,262.16 points at 10.01am against its previous day’s close at 52,930.31 points.
The Sensex is trading in the positive after yesterday’s sharp drop. The Sensex had lost 1158.08 points or 2.14 per cent on Thursday.
The broader Nifty 50 of the National Stock Exchange was trading 122.40 points or 0.77 per cent higher at 15,930.40 points against its previous day’s close at 15,808 points.
Sun Pharma witnessed good buying support. It rallied 3.01 per cent to Rs875.75.
Titan Company surged 2.72 per cent to Rs2,104.15. Mahindra and Mahindra Limited rose 2.18 per cent to Rs883.75. Hindustan Unilever climbed 2.06 per cent to Rs2,185. Larsen & Toubro rose 1.78 per cent to Rs1,551.50.
Bharti Airtel slumped 1.10 per cent to Rs698. NTPC Limited fell 0.71 per cent to Rs147.55.
Al Maya Group is also planning to host Kashmir Food Week at select supermarkets of the Group in Dubai
Business16 hours ago
A treat for football fans in the Middle East, MetaTerrace, the metaverse-based nightlife lounge in Dubai, will host footballer Dani Alves as he unveils his NFT project in collaboration with luxurious watchmaker Backes & Strauss and NFT & Metaverse consultant ColossalBit.
Business1 day ago
MANGO becomes the first brand to merge the physical, digital, and virtual worlds, at the opening of its new store on Fifth Avenue New York.
Business1 day ago
The launch of the Dh1.5 billion UAE T-Bond programme witnessed a strong demand through the six primary bank dealers and was oversubscription by 6.3 times.
Business1 day ago
House prices in Dubai grew by 10.6 per cent in 2021 and rose by a further 2.6 per cent during the first three months of 2022, according to Knight Frank’s analysis.
Business1 day ago
The company, listed on the Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange, recorded strong Q1 2022 performance with record revenue of Dh8.17 billion, representing a year-on-year increase of 700 per cent.
Business1 day ago
The sukuk issued by Riyad Bank was the world’s first sustainability-linked Additional Tier 1 sukuk.
Business1 day ago