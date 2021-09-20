HomeGenie launches online home services in Abu Dhabi

Customers in Abu Dhabi can now avail 15 out of the 28 online home services categories.

HomeGenie Services, a leading home-grown online on-demand home services technology startup, announced its entry into the Abu Dhabi market, after establishing itself in Dubai, with over 200 plus services, 500 plus service experts and 4.8/5-star customer rating.

People living in Abu Dhabi can now download the HomeGenie app from Playstore and Appstore or go to www.homegenie.com to book, track and pay for their home services.

The HomeGenie app and website eliminates a number of hassles commonly faced by homeowners and tenants while availing everyday home service needs.

Using a comprehensive 21-point criteria to verify every service professional’s background, experience, legal and vaccination status, etc., HomeGenie team ensures peace of mind to customers before allowing anyone to enter their home. In case of any support, Customers are encouraged to call toll-free or WhatsApp 800 443643 (HGENIE).

Raman Marwaha, Executive Director, Sales and Marketing, HomeGenie, said: “As per the 2016 government census, the population of the Abu Dhabi emirate was estimated at 1.45 million. In Abu Dhabi, 815 residential units were delivered during the second quarter of the year, bringing the total stock to about 267,000 units. An additional 6,360 units are expected to come on to the market by the end of 2021."

HomeGenie is currently launching 15 of their 28 home service categories which includes AC, Cleaning, Painting, Handyman, Electrical, Plumbing, Appliances, Gardening, Pool, Carpentry, Masonry, Glasswork, Pest Control and Sanitisation. The remaining services will be enabled over the next 3-6 months to fulfil the true one-stop-shop proposition of HomeGenie for the residents of Abu Dhabi.

“Being the largest emirate in the UAE along with a recent surge in online shopping during the COVID19 pandemic, Abu Dhabi is a natural choice for us to extend our online home services as part of our expansion plan. We are committed to offering a simple, reliable and affordable home services experience for our customers in the convenience and safety of their home. Book a HomeGenie service and give us an opportunity to delight you.” — business@khaleejtimes.com