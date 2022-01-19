Home Centre celebrates 25th anniversary

A new brand identity that is underpinned by their customer-first approach of enabling every home to tell its own unique story.

by A Staff Reporter Published: Wed 19 Jan 2022, 11:20 PM Last updated: Wed 19 Jan 2022, 11:22 PM

Home Centre, one of the largest retailers of furniture and home furnishings in the Middle East, North Africa and the Indian sub-continent, celebrated its 25th anniversary on Wednesday and unveiled a new brand identity that is underpinned by their customer-first approach of enabling every home to tell its own unique story.

The dynamic brand identity, a first of its kind in the region, was launched with a campaign aptly titled ‘inspired by you’, as a touching tribute to over 25 million homes and counting, that they have been a part of and continue to be. The objective is to further strengthen the value of the iconic brand which has opened over 70 stores, delivering to 1,950 homes daily, over the past 25 years.

Renuka Jagtiani, CEO and Chairwoman of Landmark Group, said: “Home Centre in all these years has become a household name in the Middle East and I am very proud of to see how far the brand has come since it started with one store in Sharjah. Home Centre is the vision of my husband Micky and his vision was very simple — he wanted to start a home business which was aspirational but affordable — a brand where everyone could find something they want and relate to for their homes. And more importantly keep coming back to us. That is the dream and vision we have built on and I think today when he sees Home Centre he feels great pride in all that we have achieved with this business.”

As a prelude to the brand identity launch and celebrating the people who are at the centre of Home Centre-its customers, the brand has also launched an emotional campaign, ‘Your Home. Your Home Centre.’ The campaign is reflective of the core brand values that celebrate the lives of customers who have been a vital part of the brand’s journey in enabling people to turn their houses into HOMES. At the heart of this campaign was a digital activation that reached out to people across the region. Customers could participate without any purchase and simply express ‘What home means to them?’.

A whopping 12000 plus people across GCC participated in this activation, sharing with Home Centre their unique home stories, their favourite colour, texture, pattern & object. Home Centre used these unique home inspirations to support their thought process behind the new identity which is inspired by real people and reflects their lives, their stories. 25 winners of this contest will be thanked for their participation with room makeovers from Home Centre.

“We have been very fortunate that our business is in countries where the leadership have encouraged us to think forward and fostered an economic landscape where businesses like ours can grow and flourish. I would like to take this opportunity to thank the leadership, particularly in UAE and in Saudi Arabia. As we complete our Silver Anniversary, it is important for us to really continue to reinvent ourselves and that is the journey Home Centre is on. We strive to constantly keep the brand relevant to the new customer, to change with the customer and to evolve with their preferences. Our purpose is to always fulfill this vision and this promise to our customer,” added Jagtiani.

Following the reveal of the new identity, Home Centre reimagined the customer shopping experience and journey for their store at City Centre Mirdif. The new format store houses 6 apartment set ups offering customers styling tips and ideas that will truly inspire the inner designer in them and will help them create a living space of their dreams. Offering an easy and convenient shopping experience, the store hosts dedicated category destinations, to offer range of choice. Parents can shop freely while the kids are engaged at the entertainment area. The new format store at City Centre Mirdif is Home Centre’s largest store in the UAE spanning across 79, 000 sqft of inspiration. Additionally, the store also offers click and collect and personalised design services.

Aarti Jagtiani, group director and board member, Landmark Group, said: “We are in the business of creating human impact and with 25 years in the business, it is time for us to take a fresh approach for the next 25 years and more. We are proud to be operating in a country that continues to seek new goals and ambitions under its able leadership, and we at Landmark follow the same vision of incorporating innovative ways to serve our customers and residents better. The Group and its business verticals have witnessed strong, steady, organic growth in this country with Home Centre and we are confident that we will continue this momentum in the years to come.”

Home Centre is inspired by all the things that make your home different. To ensure that customers experience the new brand makeover, Home Centre has launched a New Trend collection with a catalogue showcasing the latest designs and styles including a capsule collection by the Lebanese – American designer Farah Merhi. Home Centre is constantly in sync with the latest trends and offers artistic collaborations and interior design services to help consumers find the very best in-home decor to transform everyday spaces.

Sameer Jain, CEO, Home Centre, added: “As part of our journey, we realised we need to stay even more connected to our customers and there was a need to evolve with changing consumer behavior. We are now looking at the next 25 years and want to reach out to our customers with a re-positioned look and feel of our brand which is not just a physical change in identity but a refreshed ethos that runs across the various touchpoints of our organisation. Through ongoing research and continuous engagement with our customers across the region, we have been working towards evolving our offer based on consumer needs which has culminated in the launch of a new positioning and brand identity that helps us connect better with our customers.

