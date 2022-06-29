Hitachi Energy and Petrofac to collaborate in growing offshore wind market

Today, Binghatti is the UAE’s leading developer of artistic and affordable homes, with a real-estate portfolio spread over 50 projects and exceeding a value of Dh5 billion.
Business2 days ago
Hitachi Energy a market and technology leader in transmission, distribution and grid automation solutions, and Petrofac, a leading international service provider to the energy industry, have entered into a collaboration to provide grid integration and associated infrastructure to support the rapidly growing offshore wind market.
This collaboration builds on the complementary core technologies and expertise of both companies in offshore wind to support the decarbonisation of power systems and deliver clean energy. It covers high-voltage direct current (HVDC), as well as high-voltage alternating current (HVAC) solutions.
Hitachi Energy’s HVDC Light® and modular HVAC grid technologies and solutions and Petrofac’s world-class engineering, procurement, construction and installation capabilities for offshore platforms and offshore and onshore civil works, will bring considerable benefits to the efficient implementation of offshore wind projects and help accelerate the energy transition.
“We are delighted to collaborate with Petrofac to help meet the growing need for large-scale offshore wind generation and deliver clean renewable electricity to consumers. As leaders in our respective fields, this collaboration will create added value for our customers and help accelerate the energy transition,” said Niklas Persson, Managing Director of Hitachi Energy’s Grid Integration business.
“Our HVDC and HVAC solutions are key enablers of the transition to a global energy system that is more sustainable, flexible and secure.”
“Offshore wind plays a crucial role in the transition to clean, affordable energy and we’ve been successfully delivering major projects in the sector for more than a decade now,” said Elie Lahoud, Chief Operating Officer, Engineering & Construction of Petrofac. “Hitachi Energy is well known for its long track record in providing innovative technologies and solutions across the power grid value chain. We look forward to bringing our industry-leading experience and deep domain knowledge together, to benefit our customers and power millions more homes using renewable energy.”
Recent Hitachi Energy HVDC offshore wind projects include Dogger Bank, the world’s largest offshore wind farm off the UK coast, and four of the DolWin and BorWin HVDC hubs that connect multiple wind farms in the North Sea to the German power grid.
Hitachi Energy is also a global leading supplier of grid connection solutions for the AC offshore wind farms industry.
— business@khaleejtimes.com
Today, Binghatti is the UAE’s leading developer of artistic and affordable homes, with a real-estate portfolio spread over 50 projects and exceeding a value of Dh5 billion.
Business2 days ago
Yiwu Market will open on June 28 and features 1,600 showrooms spread across two floors
Business3 days ago
Neelam Verma strongly feels that pandemic underscored the need for financial literacy among women.
Business3 days ago
The country has already issued licences for more than 30 exchanges to be set up.
Business4 days ago
Minister says the launch is to achieve pharmaceutical and health security in the country
Business4 days ago
Munch:On will stop daily operations and the offering will be rebuilt on the Careem app.
Business4 days ago
New session of SBWCTalks will highlight scope for diversity and inclusion in dynamic, male-dominated real estate sector
Business4 days ago
The bonds were priced on Thursday and will be settled on July 7.
Business5 days ago