Hitachi ABB support Gulf’s first ever hydropower project by Dewa
Advanced solutions will help the Emirate’s energy transition, increasing the share of renewable energy mix.
Hitachi ABB Power Grids will supply ANDRITZ Hydro with state-of-the-art technology for grid connection and stabilisation for a unique pumped storage hydroelectric power plant, under construction in the Hajar Mountains, 140-km southeast of the city of Dubai, UAE.
The Hatta pumped-storage power station is a first-of-its-kind project in the UAE and is being developed by the Dubai electricity and water authority (Dewa) and will provide up to 250 MW of clean, renewable and flexible energy when commissioned in early 2024.
Leveraging its extensive know-how in grid connections and power electronics, Hitachi ABB Power Grids will deliver two AC excitation systems, based on power electronic converters. The systems will ensure variable speed operations of the reversible rotating units. Hitachi ABB Power Grids will also supply an integrated solution to connect the plant to Dewa’s 132 kV network.
This strategic project will help to diversify the energy mix in the UAE in line with goals set out in the Dubai Clean Energy Strategy. This supports the goal of transforming Dubai into a global clean energy center by 2050 and increasing the clean energy portion of Dubai’s energy mix to 75 per cent by 2050.
“We are honoured to be part of the development of the Arabian Gulf’s first hydropower plant,” said Dr. Mostafa AlGuezeri, managing director of Hitachi ABB Power Grids in the UAE, Gulf, Near East and Pakistan. “Hitachi ABB Power Grids can deliver engineered packages as well as advanced solutions to support the Emirate’s sustainability goals, accelerating the energy transition towards a carbon-neutral future with technologies that will benefit society.”
The pumped-storage hydroelectric power station comprises of a lower reservoir near the Hatta (Al Hattawi) dam with 1,716 million gallons of water capacity, and an upper reservoir built into the mountain about 300 meters higher with up to 880 million gallons of water storage capacity. During off-peak hours turbines will pump water about 4 km from the lower to the upper reservoir, using power drawn from the Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum solar park. Stored water will be released to the lower reservoir during peak-load hours, driving turbines to quickly generate electricity to meet peak demand.
The state-of-the art technology provided to ANDRITZ Hydro, uses a PCS8000 converter for the AC excitation, enabling the machine to run at variable speed. This ensures optimal operational efficiency and variable power operation in pump mode without compromising transient behaviour of the machine.
