Gulf markets ride high on upbeat oil prices

Trend Industries signs agreement with Hamriyah Free Zone to lease a 323,000 square foot plot for the construction of Dh25 million plant
Major Gulf stock markets tracked global equities higher on Monday as risk appetite picked up and investors hoped rising oil prices would continue pumping more dollars into the region.
Oil prices were higher for a third consecutive trading day as Iran’s nuclear deal with the West appeared to hit obstacles and an embargo on Russian oil shipments loomed, stoking supply-side worries.
Banking shares drove the Abu Dhabi index to a buoyant weekly start with First Abu Dhabi Bank and Abu Dhabi Commercial Bank each gaining more than 1.6 per cent.
The 1.4 per cent rise in the index marked a fourth straight session of gains and built on a modest upswing last week when the market snapped a three-week losing streak.
Analysts however said the longer-term outlook remained unclear.
“The Abu Dhabi stock market extended its gains thanks to surging oil prices and solid economic fundamentals,” said Wael Makarem, Senior Market Strategist — Mena at Exness.
“However, the market remains exposed to volatility in energy markets.”
Dubai’s index rose 1.2 per cent with banks again leading the gains.
The region’s tourism hub continued its strong recovery as hotels welcomed 42 per cent more guests in the first half of the year, and the trend is expected to extend into the upcoming winter season.
Investors were also upbeat ahead of Salik’s initial public offering. The road-toll operator said last week it would list as part of a government program aimed at attracting investor interest to the domestic stock exchange.
Saudi Arabia’s benchmark index gained 0.7 per cent with nearly all its sectors in positive territory.
Lenders also led Qatar equities 0.7 per cent higher with its largest bank Qatar National Bank jumping more than three per cent .
Egyptian blue chips added 0.8 per cent with local traders flocking to the market and buying high volumes. — Reuters
Trend Industries signs agreement with Hamriyah Free Zone to lease a 323,000 square foot plot for the construction of Dh25 million plant
The rupee has depreciated around seven against the dollar this year, making expats who regularly remit money to India or individuals investing in Indian assets curious to know why the rupee has depreciated and what lies ahead
TNMM is an alternative method to establish the transfer price. It examines the net profit relative to an appropriate base that a taxpayer realises from a controlled transaction
Dubai is now emerging as one of the global leaders in the real estate market and generates a higher return on investment (ROI) than other prominent cities in the world
Visa reforms, investor-friendly policies and ease of doing business will keep Dubai property market resilient and it will swiftly navigate through global recessionary trend
Pakistan Property Show presents almost 200 of the country's best and most trustworthy projects
The growth is not only driven by higher oil production but also the recycling of government revenues into investment initiatives and, to a lesser extent, household and business spending
The authority reports revenues of Dh12.08 billion and a net profit of Dh3.3 billion in the first half of the year