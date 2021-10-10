Gulf Craft embarks on digital transformation with SAP
Partnership with SAP will offer real-time solutions to optimise the customer journey from prototype to delivery.
Gulf Craft, a leading boat and yacht manufacturer, has announced a strategic digital transformation partnership with global technology company, SAP, which will revolutionise the experience of its customers all over the world. The partnership will support the on-going expansion of Gulf Craft across the world.
The digital transformation will include the implementation of new systems and processes that will drive the brand’s innovative approach to boat and yacht manufacturing - from prototyping, to production and delivery of the vessel to the owner.
Talal Nasralla, Gulf Craft’s CEO said: “As our business continues to expand into new and emerging markets across the globe, it is important that we have a strong digital infrastructure to streamline our processes effectively. With the addition of customers from different parts of the world, the digitalisation will help unify our sales, project management, manufacturing and procurement functions on one real-time digital platform. This will contribute significantly to enhancing our operational and resource management efficiency.”
As part of the first phase of digital transformation, Gulf Craft will deploy the RISE with SAP solution that includes customer relationship management, project and portfolio management, and supply chain solutions running on the Microsoft Azure cloud. In the second phase, SAP Ariba digital procurement solutions and the SAP SuccessFactors human experience management suite will be rolled out. The SAP Teamcenter by Siemens solution will also provide integrated product lifecycle management that leverages Industry 4.0 capabilities.
“By adopting SAP’s real-time solutions, Gulf Craft can drive innovation to optimise its operations, costs, and customer experiences, and fuel its global growth strategy,” said Zakaria Haltout, managing director, SAP UAE.
“Gulf Craft’s marketing, sales, and service teams can gain a single source of truth to support new levels of business competitiveness in the yachting industry.” — business@khaleejtimes.com
-
Business
Hamdan bin Zayed chairs Al Dahra Holding's board...
The Abu Dhabi Vision 2030 is the key motivator for Al Dahra Holding... READ MORE
-
Business
Expo 2020 impact: Dubai business confidence hits...
78 per cent of businesses hope that Expo 2020 to benefit their... READ MORE
-
Business
DWTC Authority unveils new licence rules for...
The city's population of HNWIs rose 3.8 per cent to 54,000, up from... READ MORE
-
Business
Bain & Company to reduce business travel...
The firm announced an aggressive set of goals to help curb global... READ MORE
-
Crime and Courts
Video: Dubai Police foil bid to smuggle Dh500...
The consignment is the region’s largest drug seizure READ MORE
-
UAE Holidays 2021
3-day holiday in UAE: Top things to do at Expo...
Watch colourful parades, listen to Sami Yusuf or Junoon live, or be... READ MORE
-
Expo 2020 Dubai
Expo 2020: Dubai expat visits 100 pavilions in 5...
He was supposed to fly home for a holiday but then he thought — ... READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
UAE reports 111 Covid-19 cases, 191 recoveries,...
The new cases were detected through 300,887 additional tests. READ MORE
World
Saudi Royal Court announces death of Prince Abdullah
10 October 2021
Rest of Asia
Pakistan: Top nuclear scientist Dr Abdul Qadeer dies
10 October 2021
Videos
KT Morning Chat: Facebook, WhatsApp, Instagram down, UAE escapes cyclone's fury