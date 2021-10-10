Gulf Craft embarks on digital transformation with SAP

Partnership with SAP will offer real-time solutions to optimise the customer journey from prototype to delivery.

Gulf Craft, a leading boat and yacht manufacturer, has announced a strategic digital transformation partnership with global technology company, SAP, which will revolutionise the experience of its customers all over the world. The partnership will support the on-going expansion of Gulf Craft across the world.

The digital transformation will include the implementation of new systems and processes that will drive the brand’s innovative approach to boat and yacht manufacturing - from prototyping, to production and delivery of the vessel to the owner.

Talal Nasralla, Gulf Craft’s CEO said: “As our business continues to expand into new and emerging markets across the globe, it is important that we have a strong digital infrastructure to streamline our processes effectively. With the addition of customers from different parts of the world, the digitalisation will help unify our sales, project management, manufacturing and procurement functions on one real-time digital platform. This will contribute significantly to enhancing our operational and resource management efficiency.”

As part of the first phase of digital transformation, Gulf Craft will deploy the RISE with SAP solution that includes customer relationship management, project and portfolio management, and supply chain solutions running on the Microsoft Azure cloud. In the second phase, SAP Ariba digital procurement solutions and the SAP SuccessFactors human experience management suite will be rolled out. The SAP Teamcenter by Siemens solution will also provide integrated product lifecycle management that leverages Industry 4.0 capabilities.

“By adopting SAP’s real-time solutions, Gulf Craft can drive innovation to optimise its operations, costs, and customer experiences, and fuel its global growth strategy,” said Zakaria Haltout, managing director, SAP UAE.

“Gulf Craft’s marketing, sales, and service teams can gain a single source of truth to support new levels of business competitiveness in the yachting industry.” — business@khaleejtimes.com