Gulf Air to commence RAK flights on October 3

Supplied photo

by A Staff Reporter Published: Sat 13 Aug 2022, 9:52 PM

Gulf Air in co-ordination with Ras Al Khaimah International Airport (RAK International Airport) will commence schedule services to Ras Al Khaimah on October 3, 2022.

The service will commence with a view to establish a year-round scheduled operation between the two airports connecting the Emirate of Ras Al Khaimah beyond Bahrain to regional and international destinations on Gulf Air’s global network.

The signing ceremony took place at Gulf Air headquarters in Bahrain, represented by chairman to the board of directors of Gulf Air, Zayed R. Alzayani; Ras Al Khaimah International Airport’s chairman, Sheikh Salem bin Sultan Al Qasimi; Gulf Air acting chief executive officer Captain Waleed AlAlawi, RAK Airport’s CEO, Atanasios Titonis, and RAK’s CEO of Tourism Development Authority, Raki Phillips; including executive management members from both companies.

Alzayani said: “As the region’s leading boutique carrier with a global footprint, we look forward to adding Ras Al Khaimah to our network of seaside destinations alongwith Abu Dhabi and Dubai. Today we signed on the commencement of services to proceed with operations to Ras Al Khaimah, and I am confident our passengers will be impressed with all the facilities and services Ras Al Khaimah International Airport has to offer."

Echoing similar sentiments, AlAlawi said: “We are delighted to add Ras Al Khaimah as third destination on our growing UAE network, and we would like to recognise and thank the proactive cooperation with Ras Al Khaimah International Airport as we provide our passengers with a new destination known for its quality tourism appeal and attracts tourists from the GCC and Europe.”

This agreement expands Ras Al Khaimah International Airport’s airspace by introducing multiple destinations from East to West. Al Qasimi added: “It is a great development to cater for the needs of regional and international travellers. This agreement enhances the services between Bahrain and the UAE; and we are delighted to have this in partnership with Gulf Air.”

For his part, Mr. Titonis stated, “Gulf-state and European connectivity is a key factor of our expansion strategy, and Gulf Air is an ideal partner for this mission. We are looking forward to further developing our partnership and providing more scope for passengers to select their destination of travel from our airport”.