Govt of Goa delegation visits Expo 2020 Dubai

Partnership in the field of digital transformation in the two countries was discussed in the presence of the leading Estonian digital companies, digital governance and cybersecurity.
Business1 day ago
A government of Goa delegation is in Dubai as part of the ongoing Expo 2020 Dubai.
The delegation is led by J. Ashok Kumar, secretary to the chief ministry handling portfolios of industry and tourism. Kumar is accompanied by Sanjay Kumar, secretary for IT and revenue; Swetika Sachan, CEO of the Goa Investment Promotion and Facilitation Board; and other officers from the government.
The delegation hosted a dinner for the business community of Dubai and interacted with various investors to further strengthen the ties between the two communities.
The major focus sectors of Goa are IT, agro and food processing, tourism and other R&D based industry. The event was a great success and various investors have expressed their interest to visit Goa to further the dialogue, once safe travel resumes. The event was presided over by the consul-general of India, Dr Aman Puri, and supported by the IBPC, led by secretary-general, Dilip Sinha, and head of the investment forum, Ramesh Mahalingam. — business@khaleejtimes.com
Partnership in the field of digital transformation in the two countries was discussed in the presence of the leading Estonian digital companies, digital governance and cybersecurity.
Business1 day ago
Pakistan spends Rs260 billion to help poor segments of society under its Ehsaas programme
Business1 day ago
Global trading platform opens global office in Dubai to serve the region’s growing appetite for digital assets
Business1 day ago
Investor sentiment towards GCC states in general and the UAE in particular will improve further due to higher oil prices. As a result, the consolidated current account surplus will widen to $182 billion in 2022
Business2 days ago
Under the terms of the agreement, DET and HSBC will promote to HSBC customers and employees the unparalleled quality of life in Dubai, its position as a global investment hub and the diverse features of the destination that everyone can enjoy
Business2 days ago
In this article, KT has assessed the impact of VAT on businesses, individuals, government and overall economy
Business2 days ago
Sharjah Publishing City Free Zone’s achievements enhance its position as a leading hub for investors in creative industries: Impressive growth in the number of new company registrations operating in creative industries
Business2 days ago
The healthcare sector in India not only caters to the medical needs of 1.3 billion Indians, but also to the demand from many countries in the world notably Africa and South America
Business3 days ago