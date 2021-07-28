Ajman Bank, CBD conclude Pakistan’s $350m Murabaha Syndicated Financing

Ajman Bank and Commercial Bank of Dubai (CBD) have successfully concluded Pakistan's $350 million Murabaha Syndicated Financing.

Both Ajman Bank and Commercial Bank of Dubai acted as Initial Mandated Lead Arrangers and Bookrunners on the facility for the Islamic Republic of Pakistan acting through the Ministry of Finance (MoF). Originally mandated for $200 million, the Islamic Syndication Facility attracted more than 75 per cent oversubscription driven by strong demand from local, regional and international investors. The transaction was fully subscribed by 12 banks. Ajman Bank also acted as Investment Agent on the facility.

The Facility marks another successful syndication for MoF and reaffirms investor confidence in Pakistan’s potential, supported by ongoing structural adjustments and continued investments in the physical infrastructure of the country.

Gulf International Bank, The Arab Investment Company, Islamic Corporation for the Development of the Private Sector (ICD), United Arab Bank, Commercial Bank of Dubai, along with Ajman Bank were the key investors from GCC that participated in the transaction.

Making the announcement, Mohamed Amiri, CEO of Ajman Bank, said: “We are delighted by the success of this Murabaha financing deal in Pakistan in collaboration with the Commercial Bank of Dubai. The phenomenal accomplishment endorses our reputation and distinguished position regionally and internationally. We constantly strive to strengthen and diversify our financial resources through strategic investments in developing economies while adapting to the current economic situation in the world markets. This Murabaha financing offers institutional investors the opportunity to participate our success.”

Dr Bernd van Linder, CEO of Commercial Bank of Dubai, stated: “We are proud to collaborate with Ajman Bank on this landmark transaction for the Islamic Republic of Pakistan. This achievement is a prime example of our focus on providing financing solutions for cross-border counterparties, and will provide substantial benefits to both the issuer and the institutional investors.”

