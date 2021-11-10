Global thought leaders, experts and futurists gather in UAE to shape global future narratives

Mohammad Al Gergawi, UAE Minister of Cabinet Affairs.

The ‘Great Narrative Meeting’ kicks off tomorrow in Dubai in collaboration between the UAE government and WEF.

by Staff Reporter Published: Wed 10 Nov 2021, 9:23 PM Last updated: Wed 10 Nov 2021, 10:13 PM

The “Great Narrative Meeting” kicks off tomorrow in Dubai in collaboration between the UAE Government and the World Economic Forum. The two-day event brings together a number of global thought leaders, specialists and futurists to formulate visions and ideas for shaping long-term future trends in human-centered sectors, and develop a more agile and sustainable future vision.

Mohammad Al Gergawi, UAE Minister of Cabinet Affairs, stated that organising the ‘Great Narrative Meeting’ in the UAE reflects the government keenness on enhancing its global leadership and active participation in defining the future trends for vital sectors.

“The UAE leadership has adopted a clear vision and approach since the establishment of the Union, based on promoting cooperation, establishing positive dialogue and boosting partnerships to secure the future of humanity,” he added.

Al Gergawi stressed that event also reflects the strong relationship between the UAE and the WEF and builds on their shared objectives and visions towards global development.

“The meeting reflects the ever-evolving partnership between the UAE government and the World Economic Forum. This robust partnership is considered a new role model for effective collaboration between countries and international organisations,” he said.

The minister pinpointed that the UAE Leadership adopts future directions based on building comprehensive development partnerships aiming at achieving progress, enhancing societies’ wellbeing, and securing a better future for next generations. He further stressed that the UAE government aims to develop a new approach for convening meetings and conferences, where all adopted outputs are transformed into initiatives.

Al Gergawi added that, “Global thought leaders, experts and futurists are gathering in the UAE to shape global future trends and discuss potential challenges. The meeting outcomes will be gathered in a comprehensive book to define long-term trends and directions. Our aim is to empower governments and societies to shape a better future for next generations.”

Interactive workshops and meetings

On its first day, the meeting hosts intensive workshops focusing on five major future sectors, while on the second day it discusses forming ten long-term future trends in vital fields. In addition, the UAE Government is organising a ministerial session to discuss the vision and ambitions of the UAE Government over the next 50 years.

A number of UAE government senior officials and a group of global thinkers, experts and specialists working in the fields of future sciences and genetics, future healthcare, space, economy and business, cities, environment and climate change, society, will participate in the meeting, whose outputs are intended to be published in a book entitled ‘The Great Narrative’.

— business@khaleejtimes.com