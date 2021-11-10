Global thought leaders, experts and futurists gather in UAE to shape global future narratives

Investors in the round included Beco Capital, Kenetic, Arab Bank Switzerland, Bunat Ventures, Alameda Research, Rua Growth Fund and Girnas Capital alongside a number of select global angel investors.
Business1 day ago
The “Great Narrative Meeting” kicks off tomorrow in Dubai in collaboration between the UAE Government and the World Economic Forum. The two-day event brings together a number of global thought leaders, specialists and futurists to formulate visions and ideas for shaping long-term future trends in human-centered sectors, and develop a more agile and sustainable future vision.
Mohammad Al Gergawi, UAE Minister of Cabinet Affairs, stated that organising the ‘Great Narrative Meeting’ in the UAE reflects the government keenness on enhancing its global leadership and active participation in defining the future trends for vital sectors.
“The UAE leadership has adopted a clear vision and approach since the establishment of the Union, based on promoting cooperation, establishing positive dialogue and boosting partnerships to secure the future of humanity,” he added.
Al Gergawi stressed that event also reflects the strong relationship between the UAE and the WEF and builds on their shared objectives and visions towards global development.
“The meeting reflects the ever-evolving partnership between the UAE government and the World Economic Forum. This robust partnership is considered a new role model for effective collaboration between countries and international organisations,” he said.
The minister pinpointed that the UAE Leadership adopts future directions based on building comprehensive development partnerships aiming at achieving progress, enhancing societies’ wellbeing, and securing a better future for next generations. He further stressed that the UAE government aims to develop a new approach for convening meetings and conferences, where all adopted outputs are transformed into initiatives.
Al Gergawi added that, “Global thought leaders, experts and futurists are gathering in the UAE to shape global future trends and discuss potential challenges. The meeting outcomes will be gathered in a comprehensive book to define long-term trends and directions. Our aim is to empower governments and societies to shape a better future for next generations.”
Interactive workshops and meetings
On its first day, the meeting hosts intensive workshops focusing on five major future sectors, while on the second day it discusses forming ten long-term future trends in vital fields. In addition, the UAE Government is organising a ministerial session to discuss the vision and ambitions of the UAE Government over the next 50 years.
A number of UAE government senior officials and a group of global thinkers, experts and specialists working in the fields of future sciences and genetics, future healthcare, space, economy and business, cities, environment and climate change, society, will participate in the meeting, whose outputs are intended to be published in a book entitled ‘The Great Narrative’.
— business@khaleejtimes.com
Investors in the round included Beco Capital, Kenetic, Arab Bank Switzerland, Bunat Ventures, Alameda Research, Rua Growth Fund and Girnas Capital alongside a number of select global angel investors.
Business1 day ago
More than 70 real estate developers, architecture companies, and leading consultancies in the world will present the latest developments in the various real estate markets, specifically the Middle East, with exceptional opportunities and services at
Business1 day ago
Creativity and unique craftmanship skills to distinguish Italy’s national pavilion at Downtown Design
Business1 day ago
Agreement to promote cooperation and partnership, and exchange of expertise and best practices
Business1 day ago
The company paid an interim dividend for the first six months of 2021 of Dh1.285 billion in October 2021
Business1 day ago
56 per cent of Indians said that ‘affordability’ and ‘accessibility’ were key considerations when purchasing a holiday.
Business1 day ago
The MoU focused on enhancing bilateral cooperation in the areas of payment systems and digital financial innovation.
Business2 days ago
Spanning 100,000 square feet, the new headquarters will house almost 500 regional employees and can accommodate up to 750 employees.
Business2 days ago