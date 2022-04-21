Flydubai resumes flights to Ha’il and Tabuk

The Dubai-based carrier resumes flights to Ha’il and Tabuk in Saudi Arabia from May 9 with five flights a week.

by A Staff Reporter Published: Thu 21 Apr 2022, 5:19 PM Last updated: Thu 21 Apr 2022, 5:22 PM

Flydubai will resume operations to Ha’il and Tabuk in Saudi Arabia, which will bring the number of destinations served by the carrier in the Kingdom to ten. Flights to Ha’il and Tabuk will commence on May 9, with five weekly flights.

Flydubai has built a network of more than 95 unique destinations in 50 countries served by a young fleet of 63 Boeing 737 aircraft. With the resumption of flights to Hail and Tabuk, flydubai’s network in Saudi Arabia has now grown to ten destinations including AlUla, Dammam, Gassim, Jeddah, Madinah, Riyadh, Taif and Yanbu.

Flight details

Flights to Ha’il Airport (HAS) and Tabuk Airport (TUU) will operate five times a week from Dubai World Central (DWC). Following the completion of the northern runway refurbishment project which is scheduled to take place in Dubai International (DXB) from May 9 to June 22, 2022, flights to Ha’il and Tabuk will resume from Terminal 2 from June 23.

Return Business Class fares from DXB to HAS start from Dh4,500 and Economy Class Lite fares start from Dh1,375. Return Business Class fares from HAS to DXB start from SAR 4,500 and Economy Class Lite fares start from SAR 1,425.

Return Business Class fares from DXB to TUU start from Dh4,500 and Economy Class Lite fares start from Dh1,500. Return Business Class fares from TUU to DXB start from SAR 4,500 and Economy Class Lite fares start from SAR 1,330.

