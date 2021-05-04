Flydubai expands its network to over 80 cities

Airline reported total annual revenue of Dh2.8 billion as compared to Dh6 billion in 2019; a decrease of 52.7 per cent.

Budget carrier flydubai on Tuesday said it’s increasing its flights in Russia to 11 cities, taking its total network to 80 destinations.

The airline is currently operating to Kazan International Airport, Moscow Vnukovo International Airport, Samara Kurumoch International Airport and Yekaterinburg International Airport.

The carrier will launch services to Makhachkala Uytash International Airport, Mineralnye Vody Airport, Rostov-on-Don International Airport Platov, Moscow Zhukovski International Airport, Ufa International Airport, Novosibirsk Tolmachevo International Airport and Perm International Airport in May and June.

The budget carrier has announced Dh712.6 million loss for 2020 as compared to Dh198.2 million profiut in the previous year due to Covid-19 and grounding of MAX 737. It reported total annual revenue of Dh2.8 billion as compared to Dh6 billion in 2019; a decrease of 52.7 per cent.

It will also resume flights to Bandar Abbas International Airport from May 12 and Mashhad International Airport from May 13, growing its operations in Iran to five points including Larr, Shiraz and Tehran.

“It is now 11 years since flydubai’s first flight to Russia. During this period, we have grown our network in Russia providing direct air links from these key cities in Russia to the UAE; many of which are less than four hours flying time. We’ve made Dubai much more accessible and at the same time improved connectivity to more than 155 destinations from Dubai’s international aviation hub,” said Ghaith Al Ghaith, CEO at flydubai.

“We recognise that since the pandemic it has not been possible for our customers to travel as much as they would have liked. The launch of these new points in Russia along with the resumption of flights to a number of destinations on our network will hopefully enable more passengers to travel this summer, with the expectation of countries easing up travel restrictions in line with the growing vaccination efforts around the network,” said Jeyhun Efendi, SVP for commercial operations and e-commerce at flydubai. — waheedabbas@khaleejtimes.com