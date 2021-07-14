Flydubai cuts Boeing 737 MAX order by 65 aircraft

The changes to flydubai’s aircraft order follow a review of its fleet plans in line with the airline’s strategy of rebuilding the travel sector following the Covid-19 pandemic and the changing dynamics of the airline’s route structure.

Budget carrier flydubai on Wednesday said it had reduced its Boeing 737 MAX order by 65 aircraft.

“Flydubai has reached an agreement with Boeing and the airline has adjusted its aircraft orders which had been placed in 2013 and 2017. Flydubai will revise down the total number of aircraft it will receive by 65 aircraft to 172,” the Dubai-based airline said in a statement to Khaleej Times.

The changes to flydubai’s aircraft order follow a review of its fleet plans in line with the airline’s strategy of rebuilding the travel sector following the Covid-19 pandemic and the changing dynamics of the airline’s route structure, the Dubai-based airline said.

Global aviation industry has taken a massive hit from the Covid-19 pandemic. The International Air Transport Association (Iata) has projected that Middle East carriers’ will post $47.7 billion losses in 2021 as compared to an estimated net industry loss of $126.4 billion for the previous year. Globally, industry revenues expected to $458 billion, which make up 55 per cent of revenues generated in 2019.

Flydubai had announced Dh712.6 million loss for 2020 as compared to Dh198.2 million profit in the previous year, hit by the Covid-19 and grounding of MAX 737.

The Dubai airline said it took delivery of two Boeing 737 MAX 8 in June and another 11 aircraft will join the fleet by the end of the year. It operates a single fleet-type of 52 Boeing 737 aircraft and including 36 Next-Generation Boeing 737-800, 13 Boeing 737 MAX 8 and 3 Boeing 737 MAX 9 aircraft. — waheedabbas@khaleejtimes.com