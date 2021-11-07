First AI-powered driver evaluation hub launched in Dubai

The data-driven technology can profile drivers based on their behavioural patterns

The first AI-Driving Hub is being launched in Dubai and introducing a real-life simulator for professional drivers displayed at the opening day of the 18th IRF World Meeting & Exhibition held at Dubai World Trade Centre in Dubai - Photo by M. Sajjad

by Dhanusha Gokulan Published: Sun 7 Nov 2021, 6:38 PM Last updated: Sun 7 Nov 2021, 6:46 PM

An Artificial Intelligence-powered simulation device that can better assess driver behaviour has been launched in Dubai.

A Dubai-based telematics technology company Location Solutions is launching the Artificial Intelligence Driving Hub in partnership with driving school Excellence Driving Centre.

The new technology was unveiled at the 18th International Road Federation World Meeting and Exhibition at the Dubai World Trade Centre on Sunday.

The devices will be made available at the Excellence Driving Centre in Dubai from November 15 onwards, officials confirmed to Khaleej Times at the sidelines of the mega event.

The AI Driving Hub by Location Solutions was developed by Slovenian technology provider Living Lab.

“It’s been six years in the making. Data scientists from Stanford University have developed the highly accurate technology,” said Alex Smirnou, the vice president Middle East of AV Living Lab.

Location Solutions had announced it would bring the first AI Driving Hub to Dubai way back in March 2021.

“The product was tested in London, Tokyo and the United States, and has undergone tests in the UAE for a few months now,” said Smirnou.

The company hopes to have at least 150 such devices spread across the GCC in two years.

How does the driver evaluation hub work?

He explained, “The system uses the next-generation motion driving simulator, biometric sensors for data collection, digital twin, real traffic scenarios with critical road situations, a patented platform of cognitive AI, and avatars simulation. This will allow drivers to understand better their strengths and driver behaviour patterns that require improvement.”

The machine takes 15 minutes to analyse a driver, said Smirnou. The technology can be used on novice drivers as well as fleet drivers.

“Professional drivers taking the AI evaluations will have higher chances in the competitive driver market with transportation service providers and will be able to understand their driving skills, and have a clearer vision for their career choices,” he added.

ALSO READ:

The benefits for the fleet operators come with lower reputational risk, decrease in carbon emissions and reduced fuel consumption, fewer issues related to fines and insurance cases, individually customized training programs, and vital tool for driver hiring.

"We plan to go further and develop an AI Driver Training Program tailored to various types of fleets allowing them to be more efficient and personalized in driver education", said Ali Al Zaabi, the CEO of Excellence Driving Centre.

Meanwhile, Zaim Azrak, CEO and founder of Location Solutions, said, “We will work together to use the data-driven technology to improve road safety in Dubai. In two years, we will install more than 150 AI Driving simulators across the GCC region.”

“We hope to create an ecosystem to help Dubai achieve zero accidents, to make a people-centric and environmentally friendly society, “ said Daniel Avdagic, CEO of AV Living Lab.

Dhanusha@khaleejtimes.com