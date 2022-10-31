Faisal Niaz Tirmizi appointed Pakistan Ambassador to the UAE

US oil giant will have a 6.25 per cent share in Qatar’s North Field South project, part of the world’s biggest proven natural gas reserves
Faisal Niaz Tirmizi is appointed new Ambassador of Pakistan to the UAE, Khaleej Times has learnt.
Tirmizi, who assumed charge of his office on Friday, has replaced Afzaal Mahmood, who has been relieved of the assignment after attaining superannuation after the successfull Expo 2020 Dubai in March.
The new ambassador belongs to the Pakistan Foreign Service (PFS) and had earlier served as an envoy to Kyrgyzstan and played an important role in strengthening Pakistan’s ties with the Central Asian state.
Abdulla Mohamed Alblooki, acting assistant undersecretary for Protocol Affairs at the UAE Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation (MoFAIC), received a copy of the credentials of Tirmizi.
Alblooki wished the new ambassador success in the performance of his duties and in enhancing bilateral relations and cooperation between the UAE and his country.
The newly-appointed Pakistani ambassador expressed his pleasure at representing his country in the UAE, which enjoys a prestigious regional and international position under the visionary policy of The President, His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan.
Tirmizi joined the Foreign Service in 1993 and has handled bilateral, multilateral, consular and administrative assignments both at the headquarters and abroad. He held various diplomatic assignments in Pakistan Missions abroad in Ashgabat, Turkmenistan (1996-99), Permanent Mission of Pakistan to the United Nations, Geneva, Switzerland (2003-07) and Abu Dhabi (2007-2010).
— muzaffarrizvi@khaleejtimes.com
US oil giant will have a 6.25 per cent share in Qatar’s North Field South project, part of the world’s biggest proven natural gas reserves
The move began to be implemented as of Saturday October 29, 2022, covering all mosques in the UAE, provided that the refund applications are submitted within time limits based on the completion date of the mosque’s construction
The construction of the substations and jobs related to new customers resulted in a total of 404,712 man hours
Marketplace launched by husband-and-wife duo stops discarded furniture from ending up in landfills, gives them new lease of life
Residents in the UAE have access to various domestic as well as international term insurance schemes. But before choosing a term insurance policy, we should understand a few things about it to make an informed decision
Alicorn offers a phenomenal opportunity for Indian and UAE entrepreneurs and investors to work together
79 business and consumer events in Q4, a 41% growth year-on-year