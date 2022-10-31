Faisal Niaz Tirmizi appointed Pakistan Ambassador to the UAE

UAE Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation receives credentials copy from new Pakistani Ambassador

Faisal Niaz Tirmizi is appointed new Ambassador of Pakistan to the UAE, Khaleej Times has learnt.

Tirmizi, who assumed charge of his office on Friday, has replaced Afzaal Mahmood, who has been relieved of the assignment after attaining superannuation after the successfull Expo 2020 Dubai in March.

The new ambassador belongs to the Pakistan Foreign Service (PFS) and had earlier served as an envoy to Kyrgyzstan and played an important role in strengthening Pakistan’s ties with the Central Asian state.

Abdulla Mohamed Alblooki, acting assistant undersecretary for Protocol Affairs at the UAE Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation (MoFAIC), received a copy of the credentials of Tirmizi.

Alblooki wished the new ambassador success in the performance of his duties and in enhancing bilateral relations and cooperation between the UAE and his country.

The newly-appointed Pakistani ambassador expressed his pleasure at representing his country in the UAE, which enjoys a prestigious regional and international position under the visionary policy of The President, His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan.

Tirmizi joined the Foreign Service in 1993 and has handled bilateral, multilateral, consular and administrative assignments both at the headquarters and abroad. He held various diplomatic assignments in Pakistan Missions abroad in Ashgabat, Turkmenistan (1996-99), Permanent Mission of Pakistan to the United Nations, Geneva, Switzerland (2003-07) and Abu Dhabi (2007-2010).

