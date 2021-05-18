Expo 2020 Dubai: Hitachi ABB Power Grids joins Swedish pavilion as official partner

Hitachi ABB Power Grids to promote the image of Sweden as an innovative knowledge nation.

Hitachi ABB Power Grids will be an official partner of the Swedish pavilion during the Expo 2020 Dubai, which will be inaugurated in October 2021.

The purpose is to contribute to the positioning of Sweden as an innovative and competitive knowledge nation where Hitachi ABB Power Grids has been developing cutting-edge technology for over 120 years. And where it continues to contribute to the electrification of society, nationally as well as globally, to enable the green energy transition and contribute to the UN's sustainability goals.

"The Expo 2020 Dubai exhibition gives Sweden a unique opportunity to highlight our innovative, smart and sustainable companies and solutions. The purpose of our presence on-site is to increase Swedish exports from different parts of Sweden to different parts of the world. Hitachi ABB Power Grids is a brilliant example of this, and I highly value its participation as an official partner in the Swedish pavilion," said the Minister of Foreign Trade, Anna Hallberg.

"The green energy transition is happening here and now we see a great opportunity to meet customers and partners from around the world in the Swedish pavilion to showcase world-class Swedish technology together with other companies," said Johan Söderström, Regional Manager for Europe, Middle East and Africa at Hitachi ABB Power Grids.

“We are proud of joining the Swedish pavilion as official partner at the World Expo 2020 in Dubai. Being a global leader in power grids, Hitachi ABB Power Grids will take this opportunity to showcase the world’s best ideas and solutions for achieving sustainable development and protecting the environment. The Expo is a great opportunity for us to show the world how to face the challenge of growing energy demand while minimizing environmental impact for a sustainable future,” said Dr. Mostafa AlGuezeri, Managing Director of Hitachi ABB Power Grids in the UAE, Gulf, Near East and Pakistan.

“We are making the smart cities of the future a reality, as the world’s energy markets are going through an unprecedented transformation. This is key as the need for innovative energy solutions is increasing significantly and they will play a key role in achieving the ambitious decarbonization targets set by countries around the world,” he added.

The World Expo in Dubai, in which more than 190 countries participate, will be the single largest export and investment promotion initiative from the Swedish government in the coming years. The Swedish pavilion will be located in the exhibition's sustainability section and will be built of wood. In the pavilion, an estimated one million visitors from all over the world will be inspired by Swedish innovation, culture and knowledge that contribute to a more sustainable world. The exhibition runs from October 2021 to March 2022.

— business@khaleejtimes.com