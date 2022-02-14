Etisalat Group's consolidated revenue grew 3.2% to Dh53.3b in 2021

File photo

The company attributed the growth to increased demand for data connectivity and digital services.

By Wam Published: Mon 14 Feb 2022, 11:20 PM Last updated: Mon 14 Feb 2022, 11:23 PM

The consolidated revenue for Etisalat Group for fiscal year 2021 amounted to Dh53.34 billion, representing a year on year increase of 3.2% (Dh1.6 billion), according to a company disclosure statement issued today on ADX website.

The company attributed the growth to increased demand for data connectivity and digital services.

"Additionally, growth is attributed to international operations as well as steady improvement in domestic operations. Etisalat Group consolidated profit attributable to the owners of the company amounted to Dh9.3 billion, representing a year on year increase of 3.2 per cent (Dh0.29 billion)," added the statement. — Wam