Etisalat Group's consolidated revenue grew 3.2% to Dh53.3b in 2021

To date, Emirates Draw has given out a total of Dh15 million to over 12,000 participants from all walks of life
Business1 day ago
The consolidated revenue for Etisalat Group for fiscal year 2021 amounted to Dh53.34 billion, representing a year on year increase of 3.2% (Dh1.6 billion), according to a company disclosure statement issued today on ADX website.
The company attributed the growth to increased demand for data connectivity and digital services.
"Additionally, growth is attributed to international operations as well as steady improvement in domestic operations. Etisalat Group consolidated profit attributable to the owners of the company amounted to Dh9.3 billion, representing a year on year increase of 3.2 per cent (Dh0.29 billion)," added the statement. — Wam
Al Maya Group is showcasing its new specialties and a variety of products in the fast-moving consumer goods category at the 27th edition of the Gulfood
UAE Minister of Climate Change and Environment Mariam Al Mheiri opens all-new action-oriented Gulfood Inspire Summit with call for inclusive, innovative, data-driven process to transform food systems to tackle rising global food insecurity and hunger
The traditional participant of the fair is a consolidated partner in the region expects to generate more than $415 million in business
The food innovation and distribution cluster at the free zone is a catalyst for the exponential growth of food and beverages businesses in the UAE and the Middle East
The SCCI aims to boost the business and investment partnerships between the UAE-US by forging new partnerships that help develop Sharjah-Nebraska ties
the Abu Dhabi-listed company said its revenues also soared 112 per cent to Dh51 million from Dh243 million in 2020, reflecting a substantial improvement in line with the company’s annual comprehensive income which climbed to Dh200 million in 2021 from Dh99 million in the previous year
Corporatye tax would be the short-term liability of the businesses, which would adversely affect their working capital. Businesses would be required to assess the gap in the working capital, and they would bridge the gap
