Etisalat by e& announces mobile security operation centre with UAE Cybersecurity Council

Etisalat by e& on Thursday announced the launch of the mobile security operation centre (MSOC) in collaboration with the UAE Cybersecurity Council to provide business customers with real-time protection services to safeguard mobile phones from malicious attacks.

The new centre will offer cutting-edge cybersecurity technologies and solutions to the UAE business sector, addressing the challenges critical sectors may face due to the increasing number of mobile phone users and global business performance. The services offered by the centre protect against malicious and disruptive software, including viruses that target mobile devices such as smartphones and tablets.

The Cybersecurity Council, established in November 2020, has been tasked with developing and overseeing the UAE's cybersecurity strategy and creating a secure and robust cyber infrastructure in the Emirates.

Dr. Mohamed Hamad Al Kuwaiti, Head of Cybersecurity for the UAE Government, said: "This new centre with etisalat by e& will support in enhancing the level of protection from cyber crimes and also play a vital role in protecting the integrity of businesses and ensuring sensitive data is secured. This is in line with the UAE leadership's cybersecurity strategy to create a safe and strong cyber infrastructure in the country. It also lies at the heart of the work of the Cyber Security Council, which aims to build a cyber security culture that enables everybody to be fully prepared to deal with any challenges."

Masood M. Sharif Mahmood, CEO of etisalat by e&, said: "As businesses increasingly adopt cloud-based services and solutions, the MSOC will serve as a shield against cyber threats, ensuring business continuity and supporting the nation's digital aspirations. Our vision is to implement strategic partnerships and employ the best global cybersecurity technologies to safeguard this vital sector's sustainability and promote digital transformation. We value the Council's continued efforts to raise digital awareness among individuals and institutions and as well as their support for the business sector."

