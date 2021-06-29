UAE petrol price for July 2021 announced

The fuel price committee has revised the prices for petrol and diesel.

The UAE fuel price committee on Tuesday announced fuel prices for July 2021.

Super 98 petrol will now cost Dh2.47 per litre, up from Dh2.38 in June, while Special 95 will cost Dh2.35 a litre, up from Dh2.27 per litre in the previous month.

The cost of E-Plus 91 has been revised to Dh2.28 a litre, up from Dh2.19, while diesel will cost Dh2.42 a litre, an increase from Dh2.30 in the previous month.