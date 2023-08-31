UAE: Petrol, diesel prices for September 2023 announced

Need for operational restructuring alongside financial restructuring stressed
The UAE fuel price committee has announced petrol and diesel prices for the month of September 2023. The new rates will apply from September 1 and are as follows:
Here's a snapshot of prices across fuel variants throughout the year:
|Months/2023
|Super 98
|Special 95
|E-Plus 91
|January
|Dh2.78
|Dh2.67
|Dh2.59
|February
|Dh3.05
|Dh2.93
|Dh2.86
|March
|Dh3.09
|Dh2.97
|Dh2.90
|April
|Dh3.01
|Dh2.90
|Dh2.82
|May
|Dh3.16
|Dh3.05
|Dh2.97
|June
|Dh2.95
|Dh2.84
|Dh2.76
|July
|Dh3
|Dh2.89
|Dh2.81
|August
|Dh3.14
|Dh3.02
|Dh2.95
