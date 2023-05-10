UAE looking into implementing new rules on EV charging stations

Minister of Energy and Infrastructure aims to reduce charging time while keeping a reasonable price range

Wed 10 May 2023

Suhail bin Mohammed Al Mazrouei, Minister of Energy and Infrastructure, said that the ministry is researching a new legislation on electric vehicle charging stations in the UAE, with the goal of reducing charging time while keeping high efficiency and a reasonable price.

In statements on the sidelines of the now-running World Utilities Conference 2023, the minister added that there are approximately 500 EV charging stations nationwide, with plans to grow the number to 800 outlets in the next years.

In early 2023, Adnoc Distribution agreed to establish a mobility joint venture, E2GO, with Abu Dhabi National Energy Company (TAQA) to build and operate EV infrastructure in Abu Dhabi and the wider UAE. The EV demand is projected to grow by 30 per cent annually by 2028.

The EV market in the UAE is growing exponentially, with an expected 70,000 charging points required in Abu Dhabi by 2030 to meet growing EV demand.

Al Mazrouei affirmed that the UAE boasts state-of-the-art transport and distribution networks that are among the most contemporary in the world.

Green chargers surge

In February, the Dubai Supreme Council of Energy (DSCE) reviewed progress of the green charger initiative and decided to expand the electric vehicles charging stations network in Dubai.

The initiative, which was launched by Dubai Electricity and Water Authority (Dewa) to increase the number of for electric vehicle (EV) charging stations in Dubai, supports the transition to environmentally-friendly vehicles in the emirate and has achieved remarkable success, according to a statement issued by Dewa on Sunday.

The number of green chargers reached 350 with more than 620 charging points across Dubai by the end of 2022. The initiative has had a huge impact on the increase of electric and hybrid vehicles as the number of EVs reached 15,100, while the number of hybrid vehicles reached 13,500 by the end of 2022.

Transforming Dubai taxis into 100% eco-friendly vehicle

In April, the Dubai Taxi Corporation (DTC) inked a deal with BluWave-ai, a Canadian company specialising in artificial intelligence (AI), with the aim to explore methods and practices for transforming taxis into eco-friendly vehicles while increasing the adoption of electric vehicles at a minimal cost.

The Dubai Road and Transport Authority (RTA) plans to transform taxis in Dubai into 100 per cent eco-friendly (hybrid, electric, and hydrogen-powered) vehicles by 2027.

