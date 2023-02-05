Green chargers surge to 350 as EV, hybrid vehicles rise

The number of EVs reached 15,100, while the number of hybrid vehicles reached 13,500 by the end of 2022

The Dubai Supreme Council of Energy (DSCE) has reviewed progress of the green charger initiative and decided to expand the electric vehicles charging stations network in Dubai.

The initiative, which was launched by Dubai Electricity and Water Authority (Dewa) to increase the number of for electric vehicle (EV) charging stations in Dubai, supports the transition to environmentally-friendly vehicles in the emirate and has achieved remarkable success, according to a statement issued by Dewa on Sunday.

“The number of green chargers reached 350 with more than 620 charging points across Dubai by the end of 2022. The initiative has had a huge impact on the increase of electric and hybrid vehicles as the number of EVs reached 15,100, while the number of hybrid vehicles reached 13,500 by the end of 2022,” the statement said.

Sheikh Ahmed bin Saeed Al Maktoum, Chairman of the Dubai Supreme Council of Energy (DSCE), chaired the 74th meeting of the Council. Saeed Mohammed Al Tayer, vice-chairman of the DSCE and other top executives were also present on the occasion.

“We are guided by the vision of the wise leadership to anticipate and shape the future. In Dubai, we have a clear vision that includes the Dubai Clean Energy Strategy 2050 and the Dubai Net Zero Carbon Emissions Strategy 2050,” said Saeed Mohammed Al Tayer.

“We have taken concrete steps in developing pioneering projects that support the UAE’s future ambitions to build a successful green economy model. At the Dubai Supreme Council of Energy, we launch initiatives and regularly review work plans to ensure the achievement of national strategies towards net-zero by 2050 and consolidate a low-carbon economy,” he said.

“Our initiatives consolidate the UAE’s leading role in implementing the best practices and adopting the latest technologies. These will be reviewed during COP28, which will be hosted in the UAE in November 2023,” Al Tayer said.

Waste Management Centre on track

The meeting also reviewed progress on the Dubai Waste Management Centre in Al Warsan, the largest of its kind to turn waste into energy.

The project, which was launched by Dubai Municipality in partnership with Dubai Holding and Dubal Holding, is fast moving towards its completion as it achieved 91 per cent progress.

“The first phase of the project is on track and will be operational in May 2023. This project is a significant step in waste management and converting waste into energy in line with the UAE’s sustainable development goals,” according to an official.

The meeting also discussed the initiatives and programmes supported by the Dubai Supreme Council of Energy to be a platform that brings together the government and private sector in Dubai and expands the scope of current applications in line with the principles of a circular economy.

“In developing policies and programmes that support sustainable energy, the Dubai Supreme Council of Energy is committed to focusing on the technical and financial elements to ensure successful implementation. This approach has resulted in developing unique projects in the UAE and the region,” said Ahmed Buti Al Muhairbi, Secretary-General of the Dubai Supreme Council of Energy.

The Dubai Supreme Council of Energy board members Dawood Al Hajri, director-general of Dubai Municipality; Abdulla bin Kalban, managing director of Emirates Global Aluminium (EGA); Saif Humaid Al Falasi, CEO of Emirates National Oil Company (Enoc); Juan-Pablo Freile, general manager of Dubai Petroleum; and Hussain Al Banna, acting CEO of the Strategy and Corporate Governance Sector at the Roads & Transport Authority (RTA), also attended the meeting.

