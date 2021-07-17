Opec+ meets Sunday to finalise new output policy
Industry analysts said ‘potential deal’ will pave the way to supply more crude to a tight oil market and cool soaring prices
Major oil producers will hold a virtual meeting today to finalise production policy from August onward, Khaleej Times has learnt.
Industry analysts said major oil producers are expected to strike a deal on production increase when they resume talks today. They said ‘potential deal’ with a consensus over quota to each member will pave the way to supply more crude to a tight oil market and cool soaring prices in international market.
Benchmark US crude oil for August delivery rose 16 cents to $71.81 a barrel on Friday while Brent for September delivery up 12 cents to $73.59 a barrel.
In the previous two meetings earlier this month, the Organisation of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (Opec), Russia and other producers had failed to agree after the UAE sought a higher baseline for measuring its output cuts.
“All signs indicate that Opec+ is heading for a potential compromise agreement that will allow the UAE to secure a baseline adjustment. Other producers will undoubtedly seek similar treatment and potentially prolong the deliberations heading into the August ministerial meeting,” RBC Capital analysts said in a note.
Opec+ last year agreed record output cuts of almost 10 million barrels per day (bpd) to cope with a pandemic-induced slump in demand, curbs which have been gradually relaxed since then and now stand at about 5.8 million bpd.
— muzaffarrizvi@khaleejtimes.com
-
Energy
Opec+ meets Sunday to finalise new output policy
Industry analysts said ‘potential deal’ will pave the way ... READ MORE
-
Local Business
Mohammed bin Rashid approves board, advisory...
Dubai International Chamber will develop plans to boost partnerships... READ MORE
-
Markets
India Inc’s robust Q1 earnings ignite...
Retail investors could do a bit of reshuffling from small-caps into... READ MORE
-
Technology
UAE speeds up global broadband index
Nation zooms 12 spots to 16th on global list, with fastest download... READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
UAE survey: Only 8% of patients suffer from long...
The study, conducted over a period of two weeks, included 2,000... READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
Eid in Dubai: Covid vaccination centres to close...
DHA announced timings of healthcare facilities during the long Eid... READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
Covid in UAE: How to protect unvaccinated kids...
Vaccinated adults urged to continue to comply with safety rules,... READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
UAE reports 1,565 cases, 1,508 recoveries, 4...
The new cases were detected through 299,275 additional tests. READ MORE
Coronavirus Pandemic
India orders 660 million Covid shots amidst warnings over shortages