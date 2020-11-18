Barakah nuclear plant Unit 1 reaches 80% of rated power capacity
The Barakah plant, located in the Al Dhafra region, is the cornerstone of the UAE Peaceful Nuclear Energy Programme.
Nawah Energy Company, the joint venture nuclear operations and maintenance subsidiary, and Korea Electric Power Corporation (KEPCO) announced today that the reactor of Unit 1 of the Barakah Nuclear Energy Plant has achieved 80 per cent of the Unit 1 reactor's rated capacity power.
The milestone is an important step in the ongoing Power Ascension Testing (PAT) of Unit 1, which involves slowly raising the reactor power levels while collecting data and tuning control and safety systems.
Throughout this process, the systems of Unit 1 are monitored and tested to ensure their compliance with national regulatory requirements and the highest international standards of safety, quality, security and reliability.
The PAT is being conducted under the oversight of the UAE's independent nuclear regulator, the Federal Authority for Nuclear Regulation (FANR) which has conducted more than 280 inspections since the start of Barakah’s development.
These national reviews have been supported by more than 40 assessments and peer reviews by the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) and World Association of Nuclear Operators (WANO).
Nawah’s operations team at Unit 1 are now working to increase the plant’s electricity production to 100 per cent capacity, marking the final stage of PAT. Following the achievement of 100 per cent power, Unit 1 will be gradually shut down to enable the commencement of a check outage.
During the check outage, which takes place over a period of several months, Unit 1’s systems will be carefully examined, and any planned or corrective maintenance will be performed to ensure its safety, reliability and security prior to the commencement of commercial operations.
The Barakah Nuclear Energy Plant, located in the Al Dhafra region of the Emirate of Abu Dhabi, is the cornerstone of the UAE Peaceful Nuclear Energy Programme, which adheres to the highest international standards of safety, security, quality, transparency, and non-proliferation.
Through its role as the operator of the plant, Nawah is committed to ensuring the Barakah Nuclear Energy Plant is operated in line with all regulatory requirements and in full cooperation and collaboration with all relevant local, regional, and international stakeholders.
-
Global Business
Another bitcoin bubble? This time it's different, ...
With little mainstream usage as a form of payment and global... READ MORE
-
KT Network
Defence is more crucial than attack...
I have had a love for playing and exercising since childhood. In my... READ MORE
-
Local Business
Abu Dhabi Global Market, Israel Securities...
This has been hailed as an important step forward in promoting the... READ MORE
-
Business
Emirates ups A380 deployment, adds services to UK ...
Emirates will also increase flights to Birmingham and Glasgow. READ MORE
-
Economy
UAE's GDP to grow 3.6% in 2021: Central Bank
Total packages worth Dh388 billion ($105.6 billion) have been... READ MORE
-
Transport
Abu Dhabi toll gates: Over 70,000 residents...
Accounts can be created online or via the Darb app. READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
UAE Covid-19 vaccine: Residents 'relieved' after...
They called the jab a 'confidence booster'. READ MORE
-
Transport
Exclusive: Inside centre that monitors Dubai...
Intelligent Traffic System in Dubai's Al Barsha was opened by Sheikh... READ MORE
Government
Sheikh Mohammed issues new Dubai law on civil aviation
12 December 2020
Technology
Revealed: Top 3 selling smartphones in the UAE
12 December 2020
News
Sheikh Mohammed invites world to experience UAE’s winter
12 December 2020
News Bulletins (videos)
News in a Minute: Top headlines of December 6
81 votes | 6 December 2020
Entertainment
Exclusive: Fauda became a bridge between Arabs, Jews